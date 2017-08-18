CHURCH OF ST ANDREW & ST MARY THE VIRGIN: Sunday 20 August 10am Parish Communion. Wednesday 23rd 10 am Holy Communion

KOBUDO MARTIAL ARTS: Thursday at 5.00 pm

ROY’S RAMBLES AROUND FLETCHING: Roy Lingham will be at Trading Boundaries on Thursday 24th August, from 7.00 to 8.30 p.m., to sign copies of his book. The event will be hosted by Trading Boundaries. Light refreshments will be served and a limited number of copies of the book will be available to buy.

Barry Dickens will be displaying some of his old photograph collection. It will be a very special evening. So please do come and bring your copy

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 17 August 1917.

HOW PATHETIC – “How pathetic it is to see six small farmers, sending six small carts, with six small consignments along the same road, to the same station twice a day.” said Lord Selborne at the Agricultural Organisation Society.

Almost as pathetic, “Punch” comments, as seeing six fat middlemen making six fat profits before the stuff reaches the consumer.’

“Punch” might also have said and nearly as pathetic as seeing six Government Departments taking men from their occupations and another six bringing them back.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.