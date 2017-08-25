CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion, Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

PILTDOWN SUMMER PARTY: The Piltdown Residents Association is holding a Summer Party on September 9, at The Lamb. The party will begin at 3pm and run until 5.30pm, with something for everybody: Cream Tea, Pimms, bouncy castle, Splat the Rat, and prizes for the dog with the waggiest tail, the dog with the best young handler, and the dog the judge would most like to take home.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 24 August 1917. A Monster Murphy. Amongst the women wartime workers in Uckfield who have cultivated the potato with conspicuous success is Mrs J W Nell, of Framfield-road. This lady has had her efforts rewarded by a very fine crop of tubers, amongst which is one only one and a quarter ounces short of two pounds in weight. It is of the variety known as Factor. Mrs Nell has also achieved remarkable success with British Queen, a gallon of the seed of which she purchased from the Co-operative Stores in Uckfield. The yield was s1ightly over two bushels.

