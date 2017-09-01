CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am All Age Service with Holy Communion. The Living Churchyard, Bishop Richard will preside and preach.Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion PARISH COUNCIL: Fletching Parish Council meets on Monday at 7pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

THE ROSE AND CROWN: There is a proposal before Wealden District Council and a decision is expected by September 18 concerning the listing of the Rose and Crown as a community asset. The Parish Council (Fletching) voted to send a letter of support for the application at their last meeting.

Please call in at Mr T’s shop (Fletching Stores, telephone number 01825 723175) for more information and updates. Ian Setford.

FLETCHING PARISH COUNCIL: Friends Against Scams, awareness meeting on September 14 at 8pm in Fletching Village Hall. Fletching Parish Council is pleased to have joined a new initiative, the East Sussex Against Scams Partnership (ESASP). By signing up to the ESASP Charter, the Parish Council is showing its support and willingness to take a stand against scams through helping raise awareness about the different types of scams affecting local residents and how to spot a potential victim, who may not even be aware of being targeted by criminals. We are looking at different ways of supporting the ESASP. For example, we will share key messages relating to scams with residents through this magazine and the parish council website and we have also organised a free one hour Friends Against Scams awareness session. If you would like to join this thought-provoking and interesting session, please come to Fletching Village Hall at 8pm on September 14.

Alternatively, you could do the 20-minute online Friends Against Scams session which can be found on https://www.friendsagainstscams.org.uk. In the meantime, here are some useful contact numbers if you’re worried about being targeted by criminals and need some advice or support. REMEMBER: Scams are fraud, and fraud is a crime so they should not be ignored.

Useful scams contact numbers: For support and advice on scams (eg rogue traders, romance scams, scam mail, telephone calls, text messages, emails) call Citizens Advice on 0345 4040 506

If you are worried about financial abuse, speak to Health and Social Care Connect on 0345 6080 191. For non-emergency response (if you have been a victim of fraud or scam) call Sussex Police on 101. To report a fraud or suspected fraud, and share information to help stop others becoming a victim of fraud call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040. Liz Bennett.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 31 August 1917. Main Crop Potatoes. The Food Controller has removed the restrictions imposed on dealings in main crop potatoes that such potatoes may be bought and sold for delivery before 15 September next. The object of this measure is to allow farmers whose potatoes have been attacked by disease or water-logged, or who require for other good reasons to lift them immediately, to dispose of their crop without delay. Growers are asked to take care not to lift immature potatoes unless it is absolutely necessary to do so, and both growers and dealers are reminded that in the interests of the conservation of food it is important that second earlies should be disposed of before any considerable portion of the main crop is put on the market.

