CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: The group meets on Wednesday 1pm.

FRIENDS AGAINST SCAMS: Awareness meeting on Thursday at 8pm in Fletching Village Hall.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

SINGING: Have you thought of singing in a choir? The Fletching Singers www.fletching singers.co.uk meet on Tuesday evenings during term time in Fletching Village Hall from 7.45pm to 9.45pm. We are a sociable, relaxed and informal group, enjoy singing a wide variety of choral music and we put on three concerts a year. New members are always welcome and in the autumn term (starts September 12) we will be rehearsing for the Mozart Coronation Mass and also a new work specially commissioned from Ian White, which we will be performing at Fletching Church on Saturday December 2 at 7.30pm. If you are interested in joining us, please contact Alannah Dobson on 01825 760709 or email alannahdobson@hotmail.com Why not come along to a rehearsal and then decide?

PILTDOWN SUMMER PARTY: The Piltdown Residents Association is holding a Summer Party tomorrow, Saturday, at The Lamb. The party will begin at 3pm and run until 5.30pm, with something for everybody: Cream Tea, Pimms, Bouncy Castle, Splat the Rat, and prizes for the dog with the waggiest tail, the dog with the best young handler, and the dog the judge would most like to take home. Please note that this event is open to everyone in the area, and their families and friends. You don’t have to be a Piltdown resident

AUGUST RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: The 67mm measured in August was below my monthly average of 77mm, but above average rainfall in June and July resulted in a wetter than normal summer. The total for the three summer months was 265mm compared with an average of 195mm. The wettest summer was in 2007 with 281mm, which followed the driest summer in my records, just 94mm in 2006. The July maximum of 144mm in 2010 followed just 30mm in 2009.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 7 September 1917. Cycle Accident at Shortbridge. An accident attended by serious results occurred on the steep hill at Shortbridge, near Uckfield, on Sunday evening. It appears that, about 8.40pm. Mr Sidney Bellingham, a grocer, of Wisteria Villas, Newick, was walking down the hill in company with Miss Annie Gander, of Down View. Piltdown, when he heard bicycles descending the hill. Looking round he saw one of them travelling fast and he pushed Miss Gander into the hedge, being struck in the back almost immediately by a cycle ridden by Mr John Jessop, of Gillett’a Cottages, Scaynes Hill. He was knocked into the road and Jessop Was thrown over his head. Bellingham picked him up and fetched Dr H Gravely from Fletching, under whose instructions Jessop was taken to the Cottage Hospital at Uckfield. The journey was made by van lent by Mr W Marsh. PC’s Peirce and Cramp accompanying Jessop, who appeared seriously injured. Inquiry elicits the fact that though his condition was grave Jessop is progressing very satisfactorily. He says that he does not know how or where the accident happened and he does not know who his companion was as he only picked him up at Blackboys, en route for Chailey.

