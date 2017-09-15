CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

FLETCHING SINGERS: Rehearsals take place on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

FORGET-ME-NOTS: Next meet on Thursday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING POLO FESTIVAL: Is on Sunday at Atheralls Farm, Fletching. Gates open at noon.

Mums and Dads match, 1.30pm, main match 3pm. Bar, cake stall, pony rides, raffle, hog roast. Proceeds go to Fletching Primary School. Limited tickets, please pre-order now to avoid disappointment. Contact Francis Matthews on 07778 436468 or francis@fhmpolo.co.uk

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 14 September 1917. Sugar Distribution to our Regular Customers. After December 30, 1917, sugar will be distributed to the public in accordance with the Rules of the Food Controller. A card will be issued to each householder by the Local Food Committee, and supplies will only be obtainable by the holders of such cards. Application for the Sugar Card must be made on a form, which will be issued through the Postal Authorities during September. We shall give full and detailed information to our customers during September and the following months, as to the steps necessary to secure their official cards, but it will help to make this scheme a success if all our customers will register their names and addresses at the local branch now.

International Stores, the biggest grocers in the world.

