CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

HARVEST THANKSGIVING: This very special Family Service will be held on Sunday October 1 at 10.30am. (Please note later time). Everyone is welcome. As is traditional in Fletching Church, the plough will be carried up to the altar by some of the farmers participating in the service. Fletching Scouts, Cubs and Beavers and Sunday Club will be in attendance. All children are invited to bring gifts of Harvest produce (whether fresh or in packets, tins or jars etc). The produce will later be taken to the Uckfield Food Bank for distribution amongst the local community. The collection at the service will be divided between the Prince’s Countryside Trust and Farm Africa.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: The choir meets on Monday at 7.45pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Is on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 21 September 1917. Fletching. Agent for this paper Mr Parker Post Office, Fletching. Wedding. A very pretty and interesting wedding was solemnised at the Parish Church last week, the contracting parties being Miss Mabel Alice Rayward, fourth daughter of the late Mr W C Rayward and Mrs. Hayward, of Sheffield Mill, and Mr Frederick Mepham, second son of the late Mr J Mepham and Mrs Mepham, of Moyses.

The Rev E P Hood officiated, and Miss H C Attenborough presided at the organ. the choir being in attendance. The hymns Lead us Heavenly Father, Thine for Ever, and O Perfect Love were sung. The bride was charmingly attired in a dress of ivory crepe-de-chine and lace, with embroidered veil and wreath of orange blossoms and carried a sheath of while lilies, the gift of the bridegroom. Her only bridesmaid, Miss E H Rayward wore mauve silk taffetas with hat to match, and also carried a sheath of lilies, the gift of the bridegroom. The bride was given away by her brother-in-law, Mr J R D Fenwick. ACP, and the duties of best man were carried out by Mr James Mepham, brother of the bridegroom. After the ceremony a reception held at Ketches, the residence of the bride’s sister Mrs Percy Mepham. Later in the day the happy couple left for Brighton, where the honeymoon is being spent.

