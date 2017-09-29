CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10.30am Harvest Festival.

PARISH COUNCIL: Meets in the church on Monday at 7pm.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meet on Monday at 7.30pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5.00 pm

BINGO EVENINGS: I know there are many people who enjoy the bingo sessions in the hall which have in the past been held to raise money for the Bonfire Society. I am writing to inform you that Bingo sessions will be continuing but I will be running them in aid of the 1st Fletching Scout Group. I hope that you will still continue to come along and support us as it is still a fun night and will be the same format as before. Same time 7.30pm in the village hall. Bingo dates arranged so far are: Saturday October 14, Saturday November 18, Saturday December 9. I do hope that you will continue to come along and have fun. If you would like further information then please contact me on 01273 476360 or 07591993051 or email sarahbrad12@aol.com

1ST FLETCHING SCOUT GROUP: If you have children boys and girls aged between 6 and 18 years old and are looking for something for them to do then we are looking to recruit new members in all sections of our group. Beavers: 6 to 8 year olds; Cubs: 8 to 10 ½ year olds; Scouts: 10 ½ to 14 year olds; Explorers: 14 to 18 year olds. We meet on a Wednesday night in the village hall. Beavers 5pm to 6pm; Cubs 6pm to 7.30pm; Scouts and Explorers 7.30pm to 9.15pm. If you are interested in your children attending any of these groups then please contact either myself on 01273 476360 or 07591993051 or Glyn Thomas, who is our GSL, on 01825 724373 or 07743442687.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 28 September 1917. Fletching Cottages Sold. A block of cottages at Fletching, known as 1, 2, 3, and 4, Robins-cross, was submitted by auction at the Griffin Hotel on Wednesday by Messrs J R Thornton and Co. The property was bought for £425 by Mr A G Soames of Sheffield Park.