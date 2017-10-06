CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: Meet on Monday at 7.30pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meet on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING BONFIRE SOCIETY: This year’s celebrations are on Saturday October 21. As previously notified in the parish magazine, at the AGM in January the main officers and some of the members are stepping down. Unless people come forward to fill these posts and take over the running of the Society and the Bonfire, then this could be the last. In order to make this year’s events go well we are in need of the following: Donations of cakes and sandwiches for the evening to feed the bands and the marshalls, etc and also to sell as refreshments; so if you are able to help then please contact me on 01273 476360 or 07591993051 or bring donations to the village hall between 10am and noon. Most importantly we need help on Sunday morning (October 22) to clear the street and also the firework field. If anyone can help with this please meet us at the village hall at 9am. Please make sure that all vehicles are removed from the high Street by 5pm. There will be parking available at Church Farm from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Also please note that the road closure this year will be from 5.30pm TO 10.30pm in Splaynes Green, Mill Lane, Rushton Bridge Road.

Procession timings and details: 6pm procession gathers at Church Corner; 6.15pm procession leaves Church Corner, up High Street, to Splaynes Green, turns and returns to Church Corner; 7pm interval; 7.45pm procession gathers at Church Corner; 8pm procession leaves Church Corner and walks down to Brewers Row, turns and returns. A tribute will be made to Robert Whitham, who was a valued member of the society, at the War Memorial along with the remembrance poppies. Procession will then process to the bonfire field; 9pm firework display. All timings are approximate and subject to change. I hope that you will all come out and support us in the evening and have a great time. Sarah Bradford, Chair, Fletching Bonfire Society.

SEPTEMBER RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: The monthly rainfall was 82mm, well above the average of 57mm. The wettest September I have observed was in 2000 with 151mm, the driest was in 2014 with just 6.5mm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 5 October 1917. Coal Distribution. Replies from the various Parish Councils with reference to the supply of coal to the poorer classes were received. Maresfield. Could not undertake distribution on account of extent of area of the Parish. Danehill. Non-committal. Fletching. Would co-operate as far as possible, but had no facilities for storing. Framfield. Would co-operate and could provide storage in the open and arrange for cartage from Uckfield Station, also deliver to consumers. Isfield. Had made arrangements for storage and distribution.

A SUGGESTION: For the Southern Counties Coal Control Committee, East Croydon, Mr F Knight wrote that it was not the Committee’s wish that the Rural Authorities should purchase coal, but that this should be done through the merchants as long as they were willing to work harmoniously with them. They would be glad if the Rural Council would inform them as soon as they decided to set up a Local Committee on the lines laid down in the Controller’s letter of May 25, so that they could advise the committee that a properly constituted committee had been set up, and he in turn would advise the various Secretaries of the ‘District Coal and Coke Supplies Committee’ mentioned in their letter of May 18. It was decided to refer the whole matter to the Food Committee of the Council.