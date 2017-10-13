CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

BINGO: Bonfire Society Bingo is tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts is on Thursday at 5pm.

ROYAL BRITISH LEGION: AGM Friday October 20 at 7.30pm.

BIG BREAKFAST: Fletching Big Breakfast on Saturday morning, November 18, at Piltdown Golf Club there is another Fletching Big Breakfast at 8am.

Local Piltdown resident James Harding will talk about setting a Guinness World Record playing a Rugby Match at the North Pole in 2015.

Before the talk a cooked breakfast will be served. Originally the Fletching Breakfast was designed for men only but now ladies are very welcome.

Tickets at £15 each can be purchased from Richard Sargent, tel. 01825 790458, or sargemf@hotmail.com

A FLUTE EVENING: An evening of charming flute music by the 2012 Sir James Galway Rising Star Marlene Verwey, accompanied by acclaimed pianist, Anne Marshall. Saturday November 25, 7pm to 9pm in Fletching Parish Church. Advance ticket price £15 or £20 on the door, includes refreshments.

For tickets email FletchingConcert@gmail.com or phone Andrew Keith on 01825 722646 (please leave a message).

All proceeds to Fletching Parish Church.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 12 October 1917. Unregistered Lodgers.

Mrs Stevenson of Piltdown was summonsed for failing to send the required remit of persons staying at her boarding-house on September 8. Defendant was represented by her husband.

Police Sergeant G Edward stated that on September 24 two registration forms were received from Holly Mount, Piltdown, one bearing date September 8, and the other undated.

In an interview with defendant she admitted that the visitors arrived on September 8, and that she did not get the form signed till September 23.

She expressed her regret. The Chairman said there would be no penalty on this occasion, but more care should be exercised in the future.