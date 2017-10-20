CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

AGM: Royal British Legion AGM tonight, Friday, at 7.30pm.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: The choir meet on Monday at 7.30pm.

ART GROUP: Is on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

FLETCHING BONFIRE SOCIETY: Celebrations tomorrow, Saturday. Please make sure that all vehicles are removed from the High Street by 5pm. There will be parking available at Church Farm from 5.30pm to 7.45pm. Also please note that the road closure this year will be from 5.30pm to 10.30pm in Splaynes Green, Mill Lane, Rushton Bridge Road. 6Pm, procession gathers at Church Corner; 6.15pm, procession leaves Church Corner, up High Street, to Splaynes Green, turns and returns to Church Corner; 7pm interval; 7.45pm, procession gathers at Church Corner; 8pm, procession leaves Church Corner and walks down to Brewers Row, turns and returns. A tribute will be made to Robert Whitham, who was a valued member of the society, at the War Memorial along with the remembrance poppies. Procession will then process to the bonfire field; 9pm, firework display. All timings are approximate and subject to change.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: This year Fletching Christmas Fair in the village hall will be held on Saturday November 25, from 2pm to 4pm. Please put the date in your diary. To confirm if you would like to book a stall please telephone Rebecca on 01825 722075.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 19 October 1917. Fletching Wedding. On Monday morning at the Parish Church, the Vicar, the Rev E P Hood, solemnized a marriage, which was the occasion of considerable interest in the district. The bride was Miss Verena May Preston, elder daughter of Mr and Mrs R E Preston of Vigoes Farm, Sheffield Green, and the bridegroom was Lance-Corporal Ronald Geoffrey Markwick, of an Employment Company, younger son of Mr and Mrs G F Markwick, of New Town, Uckfield. Miss Frances Preston, sister of the bride, attended her, and Mr Preston gave his daughter away. RQMS Bryant discharged the duties of best man.

The Employment Company was part of the Labour Corp. In 1939 Ronald and Verena Markwick were at Fairhazel Farmhouse, Piltdown. He was described as a builder, decorator and undertaker. Ronald died in 1980 when his estate was valued for Probate at £90,001. Their daughter Edna died in 2013. I remember her from our early days in Piltdown, when she was frequently waiting for her Afghan hounds to reappear.