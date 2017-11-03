CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Family Service with Communion, 5.30pm Evening Prayer (BCP).

PARISH COUNCIL: Fletching Parish Council meets on Monday at 7.30pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: The group meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

IMPORTANT MEETING: To address issue of burglaries. The Parish of Fletching and Piltdown has been targeted by burglars in recent weeks. Piltdown Residents Association has formed a subcommittee to try and combat these problems. A What’s App dedicated to Piltdown has resulted in many residents signing up and already messages are being sent advising residents of unusual sightings. To increase further awareness and help protect our homes an open meeting for residents in the whole of Fletching Parish (not just residents of Piltdown) has been arranged with a presentation by two ex-police officers who now run security companies. They will give advice on how to secure your home. The meeting will take place on Thursday at the Fletching Village hall at 8pm. Bob White, Vice Chairman, Piltdown Residents Association.

ARMISTICE DAY: Saturday November 11, two minutes’ silence, 11am. As in previous years, members of the Fletching Branch of Royal British Legion will be gathering at the War Memorial to observe the two minutes’ silence on Armistice Day. A short service, led by Father Brian Murphy, will start at 10.50am, followed by the silence at 11am. We hope that many Fletching people will join us. Please be at the War Memorial before 10.50am. Mary Butterfield Hon. Secretary, Fletching Branch.

CHRISTMAS DINNER: Piltdown Residents Association Christmas Dinner and Dance, Friday December 8, The Lamb, Piltdown. £25 per head. Always a sell out event. To book your places please email sam@mss.uk.net

CONCERT: The Fletching Singers Advent Concert is on Saturday December 2 at 7.30pm in the candlelit Fletching Church. Mozart’s Coronation Mass, a newly commissioned work by Ian White, and Seasonal Carols, followed by mulled wine and mince pies. Tickets are £12 and are available from 01825 712462, from a choir member, or possibly at the door.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 2 November 1917. Fletching Organist’s Departure. After having been for about 20 years organist and choirmaster at Fletching Church, Mr A H Saunders, who for 18 years has been a member of the office staff of the Lewes Co-operative Benefit Building Society, has relinquished his duties in order that he may join the Forces. At Fletching Church, after evensong on Sunday, on behalf of subscribers in the parish, the Vicar (the Rev E P Hood) presented Mr Saunders with a cheque in recognition of his services. The speaker referred to the sympathetic and loyal assistance, which he had received from Mr Saunders, who, in acknowledging the gift, expressed the hope that in due course he would be able to resume his duties.

Mr Saunders did return, Sussex Express 6 February 1920. New Lewes Organist. A Fletching Appreciation. With reference to the appointment of Mr A H Saunders, organist and choirmaster at Fletching Parish Church, as organist and choirmaster at St Anne’s Church, Lewes, a Fletching correspondent writes: ‘May I through the medium of your columns say how very great will be the loss of Mr Saunders to the musical portion of the services of our fine old church For upwards of 22 years Mr Saunders has journeyed from Lewes through sunshine, rain, hail and snow on practice nights and Sundays (the former being often badly attended), and I trust the parishioners of St Anne’s will appreciate his good music. He will be missed by his choristers here.’