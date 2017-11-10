ARMISTICE DAY: Tomorrow, Saturday, two minutes’ silence, 11am. As in previous years, members of the Fletching Branch of Royal British Legion will be gathering at the War Memorial to observe the Two Minutes’ Silence on Armistice Day. A short Service, led by Father Brian Murphy, will start at 10.50am, followed by the Silence at 11am. We hope that many Fletching people will join us. Please be at the War Memorial before 10.50am.

CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10.15am Remembrance Service. 5.30pm Evening Holy Communion.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: The choir rehearse on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

FORGET-ME NOTS: Christmas Dinner is on Thursday at The Highlands. Sit down 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

CHRISTMAS FAIR: In the village hall on Saturday November 25 from 2pm to 4pm. Please put the date in your diary. To confirm if you would like to book a stall please telephone Rebecca on 01825 722075

DO YOU HAVE ROOM AT THE INN?: During Advent wooden figures of Joseph and Mary travel from home to home in the parish before settling in Church on Christmas Eve for the Crib Service, awaiting baby Jesus’ arrival. We’re looking for new homes in the parish who would like to take part in the annual tradition of our travelling crib. Become part of this wonderful village tradition. Call or text Nicola on 07734 083736 or email nicolaschulz@hotmail.com by November 24.

BIG BREAKFAST: On Saturday morning, November 18, at Piltdown Golf Club there is another Fletching Big Breakfast at 8am. Local Piltdown resident James Harding will talk about setting a Guinness World Record playing a rugby match at the North Pole in 2015. Before the talk a cooked breakfast will be served. Originally the Fletching Breakfast was designed for men only but now ladies are very welcome. Tickets at £15 each can be purchased from Richard Sargent, tel. 01825 790458, or sargemf@hotmail.com

FLUTE EVENING: An evening of charming flute music by the 2012 Sir James Galway Rising Star Marlene Verwey, accompanied by acclaimed pianist, Anne Marshall. Saturday November 25, 7pm to 9pm in Fletching Parish Church. Advance ticket price £15 or £20 on the door, includes refreshments. For tickets email FletchingConcert@gmail.com or phone Andrew Keith on 01825 722646 (please leave a message). All proceeds to Fletching Parish Church.

OCTOBER RAINFALL IN PILTDOWN: October is normally a month of high rainfall with an average of 106mm. The wettest month I have ever recorded was in October 2000 with 319mm. The 45mm measured this year is thus well below average, although above the 28mm observed last year.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 9th November 1917. Raid Sufferers At Chailey. At Chailey the St Nicholas Home for raid-shock cases among school children has been established, and a course of educational convalescence mapped out. There will be plenty of outdoor work in the large grounds, and huts can be rapidly erected on the land adjoining. At present only a fraction of the most urgent cases can be housed. The scheme has been laid before the Committee of the National Relief Fund, who have made a grant which it is expected will prove sufficient to give three months’ treatment to about 120 children.