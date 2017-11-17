CHURCH SERVICES: Church of St Andrew and St Mary the Virgin, Sunday, 10am Parish Communion.

BONFIRE MEETING: There is a bonfire association meeting tonight, Friday, at 7.30pm.

BINGO: For Cubs and Scouts tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm.

CHROMATICS CHOIR: The choir meet on Monday at 7pm.

FLETCHING SINGERS: The Singers rehearse on Tuesday at 7.45pm.

ART GROUP: Meets on Wednesday at 1pm.

MARTIAL ARTS: Kobudo Martial Arts meet on Thursday at 5pm.

100 YEARS AGO: Sussex Express 16 November 1917. Useful Hours in East Sussex Schools. The annual report of the Education Committee was presented to the East Sussex County Council at their meeting on Tuesday. The following reference to war lessons was made in the course of the report:

‘In the elementary schools the instructions in special subjects, viz., cookery for the older girls and gardening for both older girls and boys, has been modified to meet the special needs of the present time. Special lessons have been devised and given to emphasise the national appeal for economy in food in the homes of the district. The Committee have urged upon Managers the special importance and usefulness of school gardens at the present time, and as a result they have received and considered a large number of applications for additional school gardens, which it is hoped will be started during the ensuing special subjects year.’