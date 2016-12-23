Folkington

Services: Mr. Tim Fogden assisted by the Rev. Philip Hamilton-Manon, led a really beautiful service of Nine Lessons and Carols and was very well attended. The church was looking festive and very festive refreshments were served after; thank you all!

On Christmas Day, we welcome back the Reverend Hamilton-Manon for Carols and Readings at 11am.

The following Sunday, January 1st, is Holy Communion (BCP). The Reverend Malcolm Elwis will lead this service which celebrates the Naming of Jesus.

May I wish everyone a very happy Christmas and a peaceful New Year. If you are reading this and have never been to our beautiful Downland church, do join us any Sunday and stay for refreshments after the service when you welcomed to share and chat.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.