Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: This Sunday we celebrate Plough Sunday with a service of Mattins (BCP) commencing at 10.30am. The following Sunday is also Mattins and we recognise World Religion Day. The Rev Stuart Baker will lead the service. Refreshments are served in the church after every service and all newcomers are welcome to join us.

