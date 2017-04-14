Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: A beautiful Palm Sunday service, on a beautiful sunny day, was led by The Reverend Malcolm Elwis last week and a very healthy size congregation attended. In the absence of an organist, everyone did a sterling job with the hymns. If anyone reading this is, or knows of, an organist, and might be able to help out from time to time, please get in touch. Thanks.

Malcolm joins us again this Sunday, to take the Easter service of Holy Communion (BCP) at the later time of 11am. Do join us and stay for refreshments afterwards in the church.

