CHURCH NEWS: A lovely United Benefice service was held in Alfriston and led by The Reverend Daniel Merceron. So good to see representatives of all the churches there.

Back to Folkington this Sunday and it will be Holy Communion (BCP) led by The Rev Stuart Baker commencing at the usual time of 10.30am. All are invited to stay for refreshments in the church after the service. If anyone amongst you know of an organist who would enjoy playing for us on the occasional Sunday, please come forward. The rest of May will be services of Mattins (BCP) all commencing at 10.30am.

