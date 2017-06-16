Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: The Reverend Malcolm Elwis led a lovely service of Mattins (BCP) last week on Trinity Sunday. This week is Father’s Day; what better way to celebrate having a great dad than to visit our beautiful Downland church? Go explore the countryside after the service, bring the dog too. Refreshments served in the church after the service including a bowl of cool water for any canine visitors.

On June 25, we welcome the return of The Reverend Phillipp Hamilton-Manon for Holy Communion.

