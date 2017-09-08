CHURCH NEWS: Sadly we have said goodbye to Daniel Merceron and his family as they move on to a new challenge, but we will continue in the Benefice with Alfriston and enjoy the variety of visiting priests and Lay Readers. Thank you Malcolm for a lovely service of Holy Communion (BCP) on September 3, hard to believe we’re approaching autumn and winter so rapidly.

HARVEST SUPPER: There will be a Harvest Supper held in Wilmington Village Hall for the Folkington, Wilmington and Milton Street Village Club on September 23 at 6.30pm for 7pm. This is Bring a Dish, so please call 01323 870445 should you wish to attend. The Harvest Festival celebration service will not take place at Folkington until October.

RIDE AND STRIDE: Tomorrow, Saturday, sees the annual Ride and Stride event that takes place throughout the churches in this area to raise money for the Sussex Historic Churches Trust. If you would like to sponsor someone or take part, please call 01323 721005. The church will be open all day to welcome visitors and walkers alike with refreshments.

SUNDAY SERVICES: On Sunday we welcome the Rev Neville Manning who will lead Mattins (BCP) from 10.30am. Refreshments are always served in the church after the service giving an opportunity to chat and socialise. All welcome.

