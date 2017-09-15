Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: This Sunday we celebrate The Battle of Britain Sunday with a service of Mattins. This commences at 10.30am. Refreshments will be served in the church after the service. All are welcome. Don’t forget the Harvest Supper at Wilmington Village Gall on September 23. Call John on 01323 870445 for more information and to confirm attendance.

