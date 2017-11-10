Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: Thanks to the Reverend Malcolm Elwis for an inspiring sermon about the saints last Sunday, in keeping with the season.

This coming Sunday, we welcome Malcolm back again as we observe Remembrance Sunday. The service will begin at 10.45am to enable us to participate in the two minutes silence at 11am in line with the rest of the nation. Refreshments will be served in the church after the service. All are very welcome to join us.