Folkington

CHURCH NEWS: A big thank you to the Reverend Malcolm Elwis who delivered a sensitive and inspiring Remembrance Sunday service last week. Malcolm joins us again on December 3 at 11am for Advent Sunday. This will be a United Benefice service with the other Cuckmere churches.

This Sunday we welcome The Reverend Canon Will Pratt who will lead Mattins at 10.30am. All are welcome to join our services and for refreshments in the church afterwards.