PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Hailsham Photographic Society held their Christmas party on Thursday, which was very well attended. The evening commenced with drinks and nibbles. Jean Mills had organised a few short AVs which were light hearted and very witty. Colin Monk entertained with an interesting monologue involving mathematics and magic. With time to enjoy more food and drink, a raffle, and another few AVs the evening was rounded off with carol singing with Erik Retallick on piano. A really good get together with such a happy atmosphere.

CHURCH SERVICES: The St Marys Hailsham Parish Church services for the Countdown to Christmas are on Christmas Eve 4pm and 6pm Christingle Family Carol Service - two identical services, choose the time that suits you best, 11pm Holy Communion. Christmas Day 8am Holy Communion 10.30 am Christmas Family Celebration. Sunday 1 January 8am Holy Communion 10.30 am All Age Special for a New Year.

SIMON AND THE ANTENNA: Pantomime season is upon us and for the first time ever, Hailsham’s radio station has produced its very own this year! Hailsham FMs Community Radio Amateur Pantomime are proud to present Simon And the Antenna starring the stations presenters, with, thankfully, professional support from singer and actress Linda Francis. Written by John Buss and Simon Herbert, with additional material by Martina Mercer, the panto is locally sourced, and while it is dubious it will be nominated for any entertainment awards next year, it promises to bring a light hearted touch to the Festive Season. Starring appearances by the Scary Cowboy, More Hag, Tinnitus Man, Hailsham Lion, Fairy Godmother and a frightening Giant, among others, there are the obligatory hecklers (oh yes there are!) and one-liners that will be familiar to panto audiences (he’s behind you!). Simon And the Antenna will be broadcast at 6pm on Boxing Day via the stations website www.hailshamfm.uk, or the Tunein app on smart phones and tablets.

HAILSHAM FM: Hailsham’s own radio station will also be broadcasting all day online during the week leading up to New Year from Tuesday, 27 December to Sunday 1 January, providing a selection of programmes covering most music genres, plus listener participation shows. Details can be found on the same website or their Facebook page. Meanwhile, everyone at Hailsham FM would like to take this opportunity to wish their listeners, and readers of this paper, a very Happy Christmas and a healthy and happy 2017. Stay tuned for exciting times ahead.

STREET MARKET: The regular street market selling locally produced items and unique gifts is to reopen for the New Year on Saturday 7 January following a break after the festive period. Hailsham Street Market stalls will be in Vicarage Field from 8.30am to 3pm every Saturday.

SOUTH PACIFIC: Banish the January blues by coming to see the Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) presentation of the 1958 film musical, South Pacific, at The Pavilion, George Street, Hailsham, on Saturday, January 14. Starring Rossano Brazzi, Mitzi Gaynor, John Kerr and Juanita Hall, the film is set on a Pacific Island during World War II and tells the story of the romance between Nellie Forbush, a young nurse far away from her small American home town, and a mature French planter who’s about to undertake a dangerous mission.

The film contains some of the most memorable songs in Hollywood musical history including Some Enchanted Evening, I’m Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair, There is Nothing Like a Dame and Bali Hai. There are two performances, at 2.30 pm and 7.45 pm, with the doors opening at 2.15 pm and 7.30 pm respectively. Tickets cost £7 (concessions and children £5.50) with 10% discount for HOPS members. They are available from The Pavilion box office on 01323 841414 or www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk. HOPS is a charity that raises funds for the maintenance and refurbishment of The Pavilion, Hailsham’s independent cinema and live events venue.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The next meeting will be on Wednesday 11 January and is entitled Ropemakers and Railway. Hailsham has been known for its ropemaking skills for over 200 years. During the days of CB Radio, Hailsham was known as Stringtown. This presentation is by Society member, Paul Endersby, and is at the Methodist Church Hall, High Street, Hailsham, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. All welcome. Visitors £2.50. The last meeting of 2016 was a full house, with a good number of visitors attending. Richard Goldsmith had collated pictures of Hailsham spanning 150 years - some from the Baker collection, some of his own and pictures from other sources.

It showed what Hailsham was like, what buildings have been demolished, and in some cases, what hideous buildings have taken their place. An interesting and informative evening. Membership is now due. Annual subscription £14. Chairman David Bourne (01323) 440359.

TOWN COUNCIL HOURS: The Offices in Market Street will close for the Christmas holidays at 4pm on Friday 23 December and re-open at 9am on Tuesday 3 January. The Square Youth Café will close on Thursday 22 December to Tuesday 3 January. Information on all Town Council services can be found via www.hailshamtc.gov.uk in addition to on the noticeboards located in Vicarage Field and the Town Council offices in Market Street. Please note the Town Council will operate its 24-hour emergency phone line for residents during the Christmas holidays, to report damage to or request an urgent repair for Town Council maintained buildings and grounds only. The number to call is 07743 763923.

SHOEBOX APPEAL: Simon Rooksby of Computers for Charities set off on 16 December for his annual cross Europe route to deliver the shoeboxes stuffed full of goodies for the orphanages of Northern Romania put together in the Hailsham site. Simon’s 1400 mile journey began last Saturday at 5am heading to Cluj in Northern Romania. 1400 miles arriving late this Saturday. The journey will take him through France, Germany, Austria, Hungary, Romania, Bulgaria and possibly Serbia too, a round trip of 10 - 14 days. Simon says “thanks again to all for your support. The Van is loaded, local organisations supported. Well done to Knit & Natter with knitting loads more hot water bottle covers and a loaded van with friends Pooh, Piglet, Eeyore and Tigger thanks to Karen and the knitters from Knit & Natter. Have a blessed Christmas.” More double knit wool and knitters would be appreciated by Tina Ward and the Knitters meeting at Hailsham’s HMI club Mondays 2 - 4pm.

HAILSHAM LIONS: Monthly meeting at Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, BN27 1BG. Start 7.30pm. New members welcome. Phone 0845 833 9828 (local).

