PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Club members Liz and Roger Scott gave a talk titled Escaping the Straight Jacket. Both have been members of camera clubs for 45 years. Liz said the idea was to get members to think outside the box and broaden horizons. Often with club photography and competitions there are rules that judges follow which can stifle creativity. The evening commenced with Roger and Liz showing three each of their photos from 40 years ago, developed in the dark room. Liz showed three people pictures and Roger’s were candid shots which we now call street photography. Members were then treated to an evening of a vast variety of pictures with amusing anecdotes of why and how they were taken. Everybody was held spellbound by the amazing array of photos. David Mills, Chairman, thanked Liz and Roger saying he had been looking forward to the evening and certainly was not disappointed, maybe envious would be a good description. Members were certainly treated to a great evening by two very talented photographers.

HEARING BUS: The mobile unit will be visiting Hailsham on Monday May 8 and will be in the Tesco car park, North Street from 10.30am to 3.30pm. It is accessible to wheelchair users and representatives from both the East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre and Adult Social Care will be available to provide individual information and advice on all aspects of hearing loss. East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre is a registered charity working in partnership with Adult Social Care to provide a no charge mobile information and advice service for Deaf, deafened and hard of hearing people living in East Sussex. The vehicle is equipped to offer demonstrations of assistive equipment and hearing screening tests. For further information please contact East Sussex Hearing Resource Centre, Tel: 01323 722505 (voice/text/fax) e-mail: info@eshrc.org.uk.

GIVE BLOOD: At the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane next Monday. The Friday April 14 session has been cancelled. Please check on the website or call, to check if this one is still going ahead. There are limited walk-in appointments but if you would like to be sure of your place book on 0300 123 23 23 or visit www.blood.co.uk. Slots are between 1.30 and 4pm or 5pm to 7.30pm.

DEANLAND RAFFLE: The recently-appointed licensee of The Inn on the Park at Deanland, Debbie Toms, with husband Paul ran a raffle on Sunday lunchtimes throughout March for Demelza Hospice Care for Children and handed them a cheque for £365. Debbie has given the Inn a completely new image. Deanland is open to everybody, residents and non-residents for food and entertainment.

DEMELZA: Demelza Hospice Care for Children has recently benefited from some more success with their fundraising efforts, and recently received a cheque for £192 from Eastbourne Lions. This was their share of the money raised in last autumn’s Swimathon. They ran a rolling tombola over the two days of the Spring Fair at Lime Cross nurseries last weekend and now look forward to their Heffle Cuckoo Fair in Old Heathfield on Saturday April 22. Demelza are manning Bates Farm Bluebell Trail on May 9 and 10, then it is a return to Prom in the Park on June 9, in Western Road recreation ground, Hailsham, which was so popular last year. The group recently took loads of stuff to the Sussex Downs College boot sale to make a few more pennies to add to the bucket collections at Tesco in both Uckfield and Hailsham. This all means that the few volunteers we have in Hailsham are working their socks off, and would dearly love some help. So, if you have a few hours to spare and would like to join the happy team then please contact Pam on 844020 or Sue on 840797 for more information. ‘We put the fun into fundraising’ says Pam.

ANZAC DAY: Anzac Day is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand, originally observed by both countries on April 25 every year to honour the members of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) who fought at Gallipoli in the Ottoman Empire during World War I. British forces were also involved at Gallipoli with the (Mediterranean Expeditionary Force) 29th Division which landed on the same day, and Anzac Day now more broadly commemorates all those who served and died in military and peacekeeping operations for their countries. The Anzac Day Commemoration Service is to be held at the Hailsham War Memorial on Sunday 23rd April from 10.45am and organised by Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch. A parade of ex-service and other local organisations will commence from the car park adjacent to the Charles Hunt Centre in Vicarage Field at 10.30am, proceeding north along Vicarage Lane and along the High Street towards the war memorial, where the service will take place. If any organisation or member of the public wish to obtain a wreath, cross or posy to lay at this service, please contact Mike Weller (Chairman, Royal British Legion Hailsham and District Branch) on 01323 440749.

ANNUAL TOWN MEETING: Hailsham residents are invited to attend this year’s Annual Town Meeting which takes place at the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Thursday. The main part of the meeting will start at 7.30pm and will be chaired by the Town Mayor Councillor Nigel Coltman. Prior to the main residents’ meeting there will be an opportunity for you to view information stands from local groups and talk to representatives of those organisations from 6.30pm to 7.30pm. Groups attending the meeting include Wealden District Council’s Planning Team, East Sussex Highways, NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford CCG, Hailsham and District Twinning Association and Sussex Police, as well as Hailsham Forward and the Hailsham Neighbourhood Planning Team. At the Annual Town Meeting, the Mayor will also be presenting the 2017 Hailsham Hero Award, given to someone who has served and shown commitment to the Hailsham community.

JAZZ CLUB: Come along to the Inn on the Park at Deanland (between Golden Cross and Ripe) next Tuesday and enjoy a great evening of live jazz with the Vintage Hot Five. Doors open 7.30pm for food for 8pm start until 10.30pm. Tickets are available on the door £8. Open to all residents and non-residents. Ample parking, dance floor, raffle, guest ales on draught. For food book on 01825 872406.

ROPEMAKERS WI: The third meeting of this rapidly growing group is on Thursday at 7.30pm in the Charles Hunt Centre. All welcome. Membership £39pa.

THE HAILSHAM CLUB: Based in Vicarage Field, if you would like to become a member of the friendly and sociable club with activities throughout the month, membership forms are available now. There are themed entertainment evenings, a snooker league, quiz night, membership draws, darts, bingo, meat and drinks raffles and much more. Food Glorious Food serves daily specials between Tuesday and Saturday from 10am to 2pm and Sunday roasts from noon to 2pm. Enquiries on 842468 or just pop in.

REIKI: There is a Reiki experience day on Wednesday. Enjoy a relaxing and balancing treatment that aids the release of stress and tension, £20. Contact Helen on 07761 114668 to book.

EASTER PARADE: There is a dementia friendly screening of this popular film at the Pavilion next Friday, April 21, at 2pm.

BONFIRE BINGO: Next Friday, April 21, in aid of the Hailsham Bonfire Society. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. Raffle, refreshments and a great night out at Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Lane (Waitrose car park).

TWINNING QUIZ: Book your tickets for a quiz with supper for just £8 at pauline townsend@rocketmail.com. Teams of six in the Charles Hunt Centre from 7pm. Prizes for winners and losers.

CAMPAIGN FOR CHANGE: On Friday April 21 at 7.30pm in the Civic Community Hall, there is a presentation entitled A New Way to House our Local People. You are invited to a presentation by County Councillor Laurence Keeley (01323 832660). The evening will give an insight into plans for affordable housing and a care and pensions plan. Parish councillors and residents are invited to come along to have a look at a new way to house local people. We look forward to having you with us.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.