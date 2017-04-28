COMMUNITY GROUPS: The Hailsham Community Forum is always looking for community groups, associations and charities in the area to exchange ideas, learn from each other, network and collaborate. They have speakers from voluntary services organisations, grants advisors and other charities. The group continues to build communication networks and create a louder voice with other voluntary and statutory groups. The long-term benefits of joining the Forum could be cost savings through group negotiating power with printers, suppliers, donations and local businesses, sharing resources like gazebos and tables and more. Several groups have already benefited from the forum by taking stalls at the Hailsham Street Market, collaborating to fundraise together and collectively promoting and raising awareness of their organisations. The forum meets monthly and is made up of around 30 community organisations including Hailsham Active, Hailsham Harriers, Computers For Charities, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Lions, Hailsham Choral Society, the Now! Charity, Demelza, Allotment Society, Flower Club, Healthy Walks Group and the Hailsham Foodbank. They have recently introduced a regular newsletter and speakers. The next forum meeting will take place at 6.30pm on Tuesday May 19 at the Hailsham Parish Church lounge. Further meetings are scheduled for Monday June 12, Wednesday July 12 and Thursday September 14.

HAILSHAM FM: Radio is for all ages. Hailsham FM plan to attract a new listening audience with a series of children’s programmes starting on Sunday, 30 April at 10am. Titled the JoJo And ZuZi Show, it is presented by Ropemaker Productions, and features John Wilders and Linda Francis, in song and dialogue. The first programme will include renowned children’s author Kaye Umansky’s The Dressed-Up Giant, the first in several to be featured during the radio series. The JoJo And ZuZi show is the first of several new programmes being scheduled on Hailsham’s very own radio station, which will include late night adult listening, film reviews and local community participation. To listen to the JoJo And ZuZi show live, visit the station’s website www.hailshamfm.uk and follow the link. The website also contains regular information about the station’s schedules.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: The projected digital images Photographer of the Year competition was held last week with judge Paul Dunmall, CPAGB. As there were 114 images from 19 photographers, Paul was unable to comment on them all but chose two from each set (six in each) to talk about. The idea of the competition is to show versatility and is achieved by providing no more than one image from six different subject categories. The winners were: 1, Janice Payne; 2, Gay Biddlecombe; 3, Louise Pemberton; Highly Commended Bob Sherrard, Alan Bousfield and Janet Monk.

GALLERY NORTH: Please take the time to visit the latest exhibition at Gallery North, 70 High Street. Alchemy starts on April 29, featuring textiles, glass work, sculpture and other visual arts.

RAMBLES: On May 3 there are two walks to choose from. A long and a short. The Chiddingly Trail. 4.25 miles with Eileen and Tom 848997 and Uckfield Bluebells 2 miles with Nobby 440624. If you would like to go along, ring the walk leader for details.

SPRING FAIR: Cats Protection at 63 Marshfoot Lane, have their next fundraising event on Sunday May 7 from noon to 3pm. There will be lovely refreshments, a variety of stalls and raffle. Entry is 50p of a tin of cat food.

BLUEBELL WOOD: There is an open garden and Bluebell walk for St Wilfrid’s Hospice tomorrow, Saturday, at Carters Corner Farm, Cowbeech Hill from 11am to 4pm. There is a country garden, lake, bluebell wood, ponies, goats and alpacas. Entry is by donation. There will be refreshments also, and some stalls.

HERITAGE CENTRE: Hailsham Heritage Centre reopens on Friday May 5 and Fridays and Saturdays onward until September from 10am to 12.30pm. There are lots of very interesting objects, photographs and new addition to the collection is the old cricket pitch roller from the Western Road Recreation ground which many will have fond memories of play on and around. If you are interested in Hailsham past and present then there is a fantastic Facebook page with many a photo of the town as it was back in the day. Search on Facebook for Hailsham in old photographs to find contributions from many people. The page is run by Chris Smith and Eddy Powell.

HAILSHAM LIONS: New members welcome at their monthly meetings on the first Tuesday of every month at the Charles Hunt Centre, at 7.30pm. Phone 0845 833 9828. All welcome.

BINGO: This is at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Lane (Waitrose carpark) on Friday May 5 from 7pm. All welcome.

