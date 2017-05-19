LOYALTY CARD: Launched in March 2016 the card gives customers a good reason to shop locally. Many town centre shops offer exclusive discounts and offers to cardholders in independent retailers throughout the town centre. Annual membership is £10 and you can use the card tor unlimited discounts in participating outlets including online businesses and other towns across Sussex that are signed up to the scheme, including Eastbourne, Hastings and Bexhill.

Members can benefit from a free app and website profiling each business and their discount.

SPRING FAIR: Come along to the Charles Hunt Centre tomorrow, Saturday, between 9.30am and noon for a morning browsing the stalls, raking refreshment and enjoying the raffle.

RAFA CONCERT: Wealden Brass and Hailsham Community College students will be performing their Summer Band Concert at the Community Hall, Vicarage Lane on Sunday. Tickets are £7 on the door or to be sure of a seat, in advance on 841364.

NATIONAL COAST WATCH: A talk by Laurie Hayes and AGM for U3A members and visitors on Tuesday afternoon at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane from 2pm. All welcome. Visitors £2.

RENAISSANCE WORKSHOP: Renaissance Originals Chalk Workshop on DIY shabby chic and retro hand-painted furniture is on Wednesday. To book call Stella on 845558 or pop into the shop in George Street.

BEER FESTIVAL: The Hailsham FM radio Beer and Music Festival takes place of the weekend at the Kings Head, Cacklebury, South Road, between opening time and 11.59pm. Free entry, live music every day, barbecue, raffle and stalls.

QUIZ NIGHT: The Charles Hunt Centre is offering a ploughman’s lunch with tickets for just £5 for its quiz fundraiser on Friday May 26. The doors open at 7pm and the fun starts at 7.30pm. Teams of up to six people. Free car parking at the venue in Waitrose Car Park.

MODELLERS CLUB: Next Friday, May 26, at 7.30pm in Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road (and the last Friday of every month).

CELEBRATING 30 YEARS: There will be free events to celebrate 30 years at the Charles Hunt Centre for anyone over the age of 55 between Monday and Friday, June 5 and 9. Age Concern Hailsham and Hellingly was set up in 1956 and involved many voluntary and statutory organisations. It was agreed that the Committee was called Hailsham and Hellingly Old People’s Welfare Committee. Its purpose was to promote the welfare of older people residing in the parishes. They had no money nor premises but armed with an introduction card, form of identification and some leaflets they set about promoting the organisation. One of the first requests was for someone to sit through the night with an elderly lady who was going into hospital the next day. By early 1958 over 350 people had been supported by the Committee and volunteers. Support included visits, providing chopped firewood, Marmite and Ovaltine to name a few. The first fundraising event was in 1957, a May bazaar, an event that continues to this day with the Spring Fayre being held this year tomorrow, Saturday. In 1961 a list of activities facilitated by the committee was put in all the new pension books waiting to be issued at the Hailsham Post Office. Hopes of a day centre started in 1965 but it was not to become a reality until 22 years later in 1987. With the number of volunteer visitors declining and the need for visits increasing with the services provided only being accessible to residents living in the town centre, it was felt that a day centre would support the community more effectively. Over the years a variety of venues were offered but it was not possible to take them up or they proved too expensive to run or other issues arose. In March 1973 a Day Centre opened in Western Road, it proved to be a less accessible venue than some previously used, but gradually more people started going to the Centre for lunch. In 1978 the then secretary, Charles Hunt, contacted the Town Council about land at Vicarage Field being made available for a Day Centre. After many years of negotiation the land was eventually released in 1982 for the Day Centre. Fundraising started in earnest, a fundraising target of £120k was set. Various activities were planned which included a buy a brick scheme. By September 1983 £20k had been raised but this was £4k short of the purchase price of the land. Two men came to the rescue and donated £2k each to the fund. The land was purchased but now the task of raising money for the building began. Grants were applied for and fundraising continued. The first turf was cut on the 12 May 1986. The final cost of the land and building was £137,570. The first meeting of the Trustees of the new Day Centre was held on 26 January 1987. The Centre was opened on the 26 June 1987 by the Rt Hon Lord Hailsham PC.KG.CH.FRS. Over the last 30 years the Centre has continued to support members of the Community of Hailsham and the surrounding villages. In its heyday it had a membership of over 700 and over 100 volunteers. The Centre continues to open Monday to Friday 9.30am to 4pm and offers a variety of activities and services for the local community. Many local Organisations book and use the premises for a wide range of fundraising and other activities. The Centre has only one paid member of staff and a dedicated group of volunteers, many of whom have been volunteering at the Centre for a good number of years. The Centre has developed and adjusted the services it provides to meet the needs of the Community. Services and activities currently offered bowling, curling, movement to music, lunches, social activities, quizzes, table top sales, Bingo, entertainment, nail cutting service, hearing aid battery service, outings and holidays.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.