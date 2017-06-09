FARMERS MARKET: Come along tomorrow, Saturday, to celebrate the best of British summer produce at Hailsham Farmers’ Market from 9am to 12.30pm. Local small farmers and producers work hard all year round to make sure that they offer the best quality goods at this monthly market. There will be free tickets for the August Prize Draw at the June 10, July 8 and August 12 markets when you will be given a free ticket for every £10 spent at a single stall, so you will have a better chance of winning the first prize of a box of locally-produced goods from the selection at the Market. The draw will take place at noon at Hailsham Farmers’ Market on Saturday August 12. There is a wide selection of meat products, fresh fish, milk, honey products, vegetables, fruit, plants, hand-made cards and much more. Park free on site, pick your goods from the range of stalls, pack your shopping straight into your car, and pop in for refreshments at the Market Café. Traders: For information on taking a pitch please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: The next meeting is on the Wednesday, when a talk on the subject of Shepherds of the South Downs will be given by a good speaker, Ian Everest, who has visited the Society in the past. All are welcome at meetings, visitors (non-members) at a fee of £2.50 per meeting. Annual membership subscription is £14. Meetings are held at the Methodist Church Hall, High Street, every second Wednesday of the month, starting at 7pm for 7.30pm.

BEAT THE STREET: The Beat Boxes, installed in Hailsham and across East Sussex, were activated on June 7 for a seven-week period. Participants can collect a card from Hailsham Library or go to the Freedom Leisure website to find out when they will be available from there. The cards can be tapped onto the Beat Boxes as you walk or cycle around town, earn points for yourself and your team. You can out more, register to play and view your progress online at www. beatthestreet.me/eastsussex.

ATTENTION WRITERS: Author Ruth Figgest will be giving a talk and offering advice to Anderida Writers of Eastbourne at their meeting at the West Rocks Hotel, 44-46 Grand Parade, Eastbourne, on Tuesday at 7.30pm. Ruth, whose short story, The Coffin Gate, was commissioned by Radio 4, will point out the difference between writing for radio and writing to be published. She says: ‘When writing for radio you have to consider how your words will be spoken on air, and your story length has to fill the time allocated for the broadcast.’ Ms Figgest has an MA in Creative Writing from Sussex University and her latest completed novel, Magnetism, is currently under consideration by a publisher. In July former West End actor Alan Baker will read entries in the Anderida annual Short Story and Poetry competition, which will then be judged by members. This takes place on Tuesday July 11 at 7.30pm at the West Rocks Hotel, and the closing date for entries is July 1. Anderida welcome new members, and further details can be obtained from Tony Flood at 01323 471726 or tflood04@yahoo.co.uk.

U3A: The U3A welcomed new Chairman, Penelope Mayfield, at their recent AGM. If you would like to join or find out more you can call Cilla 301975, Gillian 441373, or visit www.u3asites .org.uk/hailsham. Coming up: Would you like to learn how to create a basic slide presentation for home, church or a U3A group? A workshop entitled Introduction to PowerPoint where you will learn about slides with text, slides with pictures, combine text and pictures and make a slide show is on Monday June 26 from 2pm to 4pm at Diplocks Hall, Hailsham and costs just £3. There are lots of groups covering everything from dog walking to opera and there are monthly get togethers for everybody. The June event is on Tuesday June 27 in the Civic Community Hall, Hailsham from 2pm for tea and 2.30pm start. Laurence Leng will be giving a presentation on The World of Gilbert and Sullivan.

LIONS GOLF DAY: Hailsham Lions are delighted to announced they will be hosting their 12th annual Golf Day on Friday, June 16 at the Wellshurst Golf Club, Hellingly. Once again, the event is being sponsored by Collins Honda at Herstmonceux. The playing format is as follows: Stapleford full handicap in teams of four with the points total of the best two cards counting towards the team prize. Teams can be mixed, male, female or juniors. First tee off at 10.30am. The entry fee of £40 includes coffee or tea upon arrival, one round of golf, snack lunch and prizes, with Wellshurst members enjoying a special rate of £26 per player. For application forms and further details please contact the organiser Lion Brian Saunders on 01825 872664 or email bes93@hotmail.co.uk.

CELEBRATE HAILSHAM DAY: The countdown is on to the Celebrate Hailsham Day event which takes place in the town centre on Saturday June 24, marking the completion of most of the Hailsham town centre road improvement works. Further preparations for the event have been made by the Town Council’s Communities Committee in partnership with Hailsham Forward and town centre businesses, and organisers are confident that it will be a great event offering something for everyone. A number of town centre shop owners have agreed to work with the Town Council on promoting and creating a successful event on June 24 and to get members of the public shopping again and remind everyone that Hailsham is again open for business, participating town centre businesses will be offering special discounts and promotions on their goods on the day. Businesses that will be offering special discounts are available from the Town Council offices, on their website and the businesses taking part will have a poster on display or in their window. Additional shops participating in the Celebrating Hailsham Day event will be announced in the coming weeks.

YOUTH COUNCIL: Get involved. Young people aged 11 to 17 years 7 to 12 (17 to 21 years for those with special needs) who live or go to school in Hailsham are being asked to consider joining Hailsham Youth Council (HYC). Launched in September 2009, HYC works in partnership with local authorities, schools, voluntary organisations, youth clubs and other community-focused organisations. It aims to represent young people in Hailsham and surrounding villages, ensure that they have their say on what goes on in the town and give them the opportunity to influence key decisions. HYC has organised a number of events in the past four years including outings to the Houses of Parliament, and has worked tirelessly on active campaigns to seek funding and planning permission for the construction of an outdoor gym in Hailsham. Hailsham Youth Council will meet weekly on Wednesday afternoons during termtime on an informal basis at the Town Council Offices in Market Street. Members may occasionally be asked to attend formal Town Council meetings to discuss some issues or provide updates on project activities. Anyone interested in becoming a member should contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702 or send an email to andy.joyes@hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.