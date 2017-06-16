BONFIRE BINGO: This evening, Friday, at the Charles Hunt Centre. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. There is an interval during which refreshments are available and a raffle.

FLOWER CLUB: On Wednesday there is a demonstration by Claire Bryant at 7.30pm in the Civic Community Hall entitled A Space Oddity. All welcome. Visitors pay £5 on the door.

ALLOTMENTS OPEN DAY: Battle Road allotments will be open for you to come and have a look around and find out what allotments are all about tomorrow, Saturday. There are lots of benefits to having an allotment, it is a good way of keeping fit, comradeship and having fresh fruit and vegetables. There will be other healthy living groups on the site on the day as well as refreshments and cakes, vegetables, flowers and other plants for sale. Free entry.

OPEN CHURCH: This will run once again during the summer months from June to August on weekdays from noon to 2pm on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and additionally some Thursdays in the school holidays. It is a great opportunity to welcome people who come into the church building for a whole variety of reasons and there have been some great conversations in the past. As more people move into the area the church building is wonderfully placed in the centre of town and it is hoped that this work will be used as an opportunity to share the gospel again. On Celebrate Hailsham Day, Saturday June 24, the church will be open from 11am to 1pm.

FRIDAY NIGHT PROJECT: Hailsham Town Council’s youth services provide a range of opportunities and activities for young people in Hailsham between the ages of 12 to 17 years. A variety of fun activities for young people have been planned for the Friday Night Project (FNP) for the first half of summer. Further details, including bookings and programmes/activity schedules can be obtained by contacting Andy Joyes on 01323 841702 or by email: andy.joyes@hailsham-tc.gov.uk. Alternatively, visit www.squareyouthcafe.com or www.hailsham4youth.org for more information.

NEIGHBOURHOOD DEVELOPMENT: A lot has happened since the launch of the Neighbourhood Planning Committee in 2015 including various public consultations and engagement events for local residents, which enabled people to have their say on what sort of homes should be provided in and around the Hailsham area in the future, taking into consideration local environment and sustainability, design, traffic and transport, economy, services and facilities. Statistics obtained from an analysis of the comments put forward at the public consultation event have revealed strong support for the Neighbourhood Planning Committee’s objectives. Two additional public engagement events have been scheduled to take place in August, at which residents will be able to find out more about the draft policies of the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan and help the committee to identify priorities for infrastructure and other provision in the future. The Town Council’s neighbourhood planning consultants have undertaken a review of the Wealden Local Plan, the draft of which was published by Wealden District Council earlier this year, recommending a lower housing requirement than in the earlier Issues, Options and Recommendations document.

CRAFT FAIR: Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) is holding a Great Get Together and Craft Fair at the King’s Head Cacklebury, South Road tomorrow, Saturday, from noon to 4pm, in aid of the Hailsham Pavilion, Hailsham’s local cinema and live events venue, George Street. A wide selection of local craft work will be on sale, as well as refreshments and homemade cakes. Come along with friends and family and enjoy a fun afternoon where you can play games, try your luck on the tombola, or just support our local craftsmen and women whose handiwork ranges from wood turning to embroidery, hand-made greetings cards to bird boxes.

HELP SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Could you keep an eye on paths in a parish near you? The Ramblers tries to ensure that there is someone keeping an eye on rights of way in every parish in Sussex. Here is the list of parishes where people are needed: Alciston, Alfriston, Arlington, Berwick, Camber, Chiddingly, Hellingly, Mayfield. For a no obligation discussion about how you might be able to help in any of the above parishes email eastfootpath@sussexramblers.org.uk.

MEETING POINT: In May some members enjoyed tea and cake at Ashburnham. Due to the large number The Orangery was unable to accommodate them so instead tea and cake were provided in the Oak Dining Room. Alas not the same atmosphere, but many enjoyed the afternoon. Although dull it stayed dry so some members enjoyed a walk in the grounds whilst others relaxed in the reception area or looked around the bookshop. Many are awaiting the next outing during Holiday at Home at St Mary’s Church in August. (Booking forms available early June). If you would like to join the group give Pam 844341 or Margaret 846019 a ring.

WOMEN’S BREAKFAST: The group’s aims are reaching out and building up. Encouraging Christian women to share their faith. The next breakfast is tomorrow, Saturday, at 8.30am at Hailsham Parish Church with speaker, Linda Garvican. These occasions are a great opportunity to encourage and spend time with one another over breakfast. If you would like to go along, contact Kim on 842381.

FAMILIES AT 4: All families are welcome (particularly suitable for younger children) to come along to Hailsham Parish Church on Sunday for craft, games, activities, songs and a short bible talk followed by a tea and on the third Sunday of the month during term time at 4pm.

ONE HUNDRED YEARS AGO: Notes and comments from the Parish Magazine of June 1917. The King’s Proclamation about Bread and Flour has been read and commented upon for several Sundays in Church: and the Prime Minister’s speech on the ‘U Boat menace’ and the conditions of defeating it, May 25, were noticed in connection with the proclamation at the Whitsunday Services. Miss Hilda Harvey’s Mothers’ Meeting started a collecting box on their own initiative for the local Equipment Fund, and in a very short time handed in 16/- (80p or equivalent to around £130 today) for which the Committee is very grateful.

FILM POSTER AUCTION: This year’s annual auction of film posters and memorabilia, held at The Pavilion in April raised an amazing £1010, double the usual amount of previous years. With over 200 items going under the hammer, it offered members of the pubic a great opportunity to pick up a memento of a favourite film at a knock-down price while enjoying a fun morning. Pavilion Manager, Paul Nunney, who was in charge of the gavel started the bidding for most items at £1, so there were plenty of bargains to be had for all the collectors, film buffs and family groups who packed the auditorium. Posters from The Pavilion’s archives also gave people the chance to acquire something special, representing as they did, a huge range of films for both adults and children, from super hero and disaster movies to Disney favourites. Thanks go to Paul for conducting the auction, Assistant Pavilion Manager, Jane Pearson, for organising the posters, HOPS committee member Lynne Folder, and her husband, Charles, who were kept busy recording the bids, and members of the HOP committee who provided the refreshments.

ART/FLOWER CLUB: There has been a celebration of 25 years of Floral Art and Flower arranging this month. The Fleur de Lyse Club was established 25 years ago to encourage flower arranging and has since evolved to include more Contemporary Floral Art. Originally held at The Summerheath Small Hall then the Methodist Hall as members increased, and more recently the Fleur de Lys meeting room at the back of Hailsham Town Council Offices. Ann Brooks, a joint founder member of the group along with Joan Watson (sadly no longer with us) have taught and inspired those attending for all of these 25 years. The club provides an opportunity to experiment and to develop skills and to think outside the box (an expression that Ann regularly uses to challenge the members). The workshops are for Hailsham and District Flower Club members which is affiliated to NAFAS. Workshop sessions are now held each month at Herstmonceux Village Hall for 17 members of which 13 members met to celebrate the Anniversary at The Kings Head, Horsebridge.

MAGNIFICAT: Hailsham Choral present John Rutter’s Magnificat on Saturday July 1 including The Whispering ass, Haddow (excerpts) and other traditional English favourites. The performance starts at 7.30pm in the Civic Community Hal, Vicarage Road. Tickets are available now and cost £10 and U16s £5 from The Camera Centre, www.wegottickets.com and on the door.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.