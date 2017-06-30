HAWKES FARM FAIR: The Hawkes Farm School Summer Fair is tomorrow, Saturday, from 11.30am. Hawks Road.

SCALEXTRIC RACING: This is a great little club for Dads to spend time with their children aged 7 years plus and race those cars on a big track in Emmanuel Church Hall, Hawkswood Road (opposite the shopping parade) from 7am to 9pm. Ring Tony on 01323 849023 for more information or just turn up. Refreshments available.

CATS PROTECTION FAIR: This Sunday at the Cats Protection Adoption Centre on from noon to 3pm at 63 Marshfoot Lane. Entry is 50p or a tin of cat food. There will be stalls, raffle and refreshments.

CHARITY CONCERT: Support Hailsham Foodbank and come along on Saturday July 8 at 7.30pm at Hailsham Parish Church there is a Summer Charity Concert (movie themed) by Harmonie Concert Band. Tickets available on the door £7 adults £3.50 children. Refreshments will be available.

MAGNIFICAT: Tomorrow, Saturday, in the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane, Choral present John Rutter’s Magnificat including The Whispering ass, Haddow (excerpts) and other traditional English favourites. It is a very mixed programme, we hope there will be something for everyone. Magnificat - John Rutter (who has composed so many Christmas Carols that many will know) this has a real South American Carnival feel to start with and then moves through many moods from wistful to joyful. Two short movements from a piece called Whispering Mass written by one of our younger Tenors; four pieces arranged for/by The King’s Singers, Lavender Blue; Irish Lullaby; Charm Me Asleep; The Gift to be Simple; The Long Day Closes by Arthur Sullivan; Arrangements of three classic popular songs: Ain’t Misbehavin’; Over The Rainbow; In The Mood (this is full of dooby-doops and do n’ das and be-waps. Only £10 for a good musical evening out with refreshments included in the interval. The performance starts at 7.30pm. Tickets are available now and cost £10 and U16s £5 from The Camera Centre, www.wegottickets.com and on the door.

HAILSHAM LIONS: At their recent business meeting Hailsham Lions’ departing president Geraldine Gurr presented members of the 3rd Hailsham Brownies with a cheque for £200 to help with setting up their new Rainbow group, one of several projects supported by the club this year. Also at that meeting, the Lions were delighted to induct new member Bob Taylor into the Club. One of his first projects as a Lion will be working as a steward at the forthcoming Family Fun Day on July 23 in Hailsham. More details of this exciting event will follow. The new Lions president will be announced shortly. Meantime, new members are always welcome. For further information the Lions can be contacted via their email address info@hailshamlions.co.uk, phone 0845 833 9828 (local) or via their Facebook page.

SUMMER SHOW: Hailsham Horticultural Society are holding their early Summer Show next Saturday, July 8, at Summerheath Hall, Summerheath Road from 2pm to 5pm. There will be displays of flowers, vegetables and baking. Also some beautiful flower arrangements and paintings. Do go along and have a look.

FOODBANK: Many in the local community have been supporting the foodbank recently including the collection points in the supermarkets and local church collections. Particular thanks to Cowbeech Bonfire Society who donated £300 and BSA Owners Club East Sussex for £150, both as part of their annual fundraising for local charities. Hailsham Swimming Club also came on board collecting much needed shampoo and shower gel. They have also been donated some amazing new books from Much Ado Books in Alfriston and Myriad Editions for clients. Thanks to a £250 grant the foodbank was able to buy a much needed trolley for the warehouse and t-shirts and fleeces, kindly printed by Blueprint Leisure on Diplocks, to wear when doing food collections and public events. Thanks to all the support and a great team of volunteers they have fed over 500 people so far this year.

GARDEN COMPETITION: You still have time to pick up an application form for the Best Front Garden competition. These are available from the Library, the Town Council Offices or online at www.environmenthailsham.co.uk.

COMMUNITIES COMMITTEE: This is a Town Council meeting to talk about town events. If you came along to the Celebrate Hailsham Day on June 24, they would appreciate your feedback and if there is anything else you would like to talk about in the first 15 minutes open to the public, please come along at 6pm to the Fleur de Lys meeting room accessible through the side road at the back of the offices.

HAILSHAM FM SOCIAL: Meet the team on the third day of every month at the Kinds Head, Cacklebury, South Road from 7.30pm. All welcome. Next gathering this Monday.

