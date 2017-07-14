FAMILY FUN DAY: Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Active are joining forces to hold one of the biggest town events of the year on Sunday, July 23, Family Fun Day. The event will be opened at 11am by Hailsham’s mayor Cllr Nigel Coltman at the town’s Recreation Ground, Western Road. There will be an assortment of stalls, various sports activities and games for children and adults, go-karts, quad bikes, Punch and Judy and face painting. There will also be other popular attractions, like Maria William’s Fun Dog Show, small fun fair rides, miniature railway, and other activities for children. There will be a sensory tent and hand driven trikes for the less mobile, Skeggies, barbecue and refreshments, and music from Hailsham FM to tempt visitors from 11am through to 4pm.

Lions Clubs International was opened in 1917 and this Family Fun Day is a celebration of its 100th birthday. When Hailsham Lions was formed in 1970, its motto was to bring some sunshine into the lives of those less fortunate and those in need. Through regular fundraising events since 1970, many organisations and individuals in the area have been helped and sponsored.

Hailsham Active has been running since the early 1990s, with the objective of uniting sports clubs within the Hailsham district, and to promote a range of activities and sports. Hailsham Active recognises the importance sport holds in both physical and mental health. It is actively building a stronger and healthier community.

HOLIDAY CLUB: With summer just around the corner, give your children the chance to make new friends and enjoy a variety of great activities such as ﻿ten pin bowling, trips to the cinema, water balloons team games, arts & crafts. The club is open to children aged 6 to 12 years. Bookings can be made now. To book, phone 01323 846755.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: All change. The Hailsham Historical and Natural History Society now has a change of venue, and a change of meeting day. The new venue for public meetings will be at the Charles Hunt Centre at the Vicarage Field Shopping Precinct, Vicarage Lane and these will take place on the First Wednesday of the month, not the second Wednesday as previously shown in the programme. The next meeting to be held there, after the summer break, will, therefore, now be on September 6, at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. The talk, given by Judith Kinnison-Bourke, will be about Gladys Aylward. As before, all are welcome, visitors at £2.50.

HERITAGE TRAIL GUIDE: Residents and visitors to Hailsham can learn more about the town’s heritage and historical significance by walking the Hailsham Heritage Trail which includes locations of interest and of historical importance which were identified by Hailsham Town Council. Copies of the Hailsham Heritage Map and Guide are available to purchase (cost £1) at the Town Council offices in Market Street. Interactive copies of the Trail can be downloaded from the Hailsham Town and Shopping Guide, details of which can be found at www.hailshamforward.co.uk.

TABLE TOP SALE: Tomorrow, Saturday, at the Charles Hunt Centre from 9.30am to noon.

VINTAGE CREAM TEA: Bookings are being taken now for this event at the Charles Hunt Centre, on 01323 844398 on Friday July 28. Afternoon Tea is £7.50 per person for which you will enjoy sandwiches, cakes and much more.

U3A: The Sea! The Sea! At the next members’ meeting on July 25, instead of listening to a speaker, members will be entertained by 11 of their own interest groups presenting various interpretations on a sea theme. There will be music, drama, history, and you may even have your brains challenged. Please come along to support those brave enough to risk their dignity and reputation by taking part at the Civic Community Hall 2pm for 2.30pm start.

FLOWER SHOW FETE: Ripe and Chalvington’s Summer Flower Show and Fete is at the Yew Tee Inn, Chalvington at 2.30pm tomorrow, Saturday. Free entry. Games, stalls, produce auction, refreshments, raffle and the LGB Brass Band will be playing.

FAMILIES AT 4: All families are welcome, particularly with suitable for younger children, to Hailsham Parish Church for craft, games, activities, songs and short bible talk and tea on Sunday.

GIVE BLOOD: There is a donation session at Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane on Tuesday. There are limited walk-in appointments so if possible please book on 0300 123 23 23 or on the website at 222blood.co.uk. Slots are between 1.30pm to 4pm or 5pm to 7.30pm.

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT: The Town Council meets on Tuesday evening in the Fleur de Lys meeting room at 6.30pm. The first 15 minutes are set aside for the public to address the committee. There is also a Full Council meeting on Wednesday at 7.30pm. Same venue and also open to the public. Please check the website before attending.

FOOTBALL CLUB AGM: Hailsham Town FC holds its AGM on Wednesday evening at 7.30pm in the Clubhouse at The Beaconsfeld, Western Road.

OPEN GARDEN: This is at Fine Oaks, Hammer Lane, Cowbeech TN21 9HF on Friday July 21 from 11am to 5pm for light lunches, refreshments, plants, stalls, tombola, jams, chutneys and lots more. In aid of the Demelza Hospice Care for Children.

BONFIRE BINGO: Next Friday, July 21, at 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre. There are refreshments and a raffle. All in aid of Hailsham Bonfire Society celebrations in October. Not too long to go now.

