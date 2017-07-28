SUMMER ACTIVITIES: If you would like your children to enjoy some of the many activity clubs going on in and around Hailsham during the summer break, here is a list of things I have found that are going on which are of more than one day duration and how to find out more. Active Play Sessions (Hellingly/Horsebridge) http://www.hellingly-pc.org.uk/whats-on, Freedom Leisure Holiday Club (01323) 846755, Grovelands Active with Skil-cic activity weeks https://www.talktoteacher.co.uk/p/w1053, Hailsham Summer Cricket School 07980 146841 www.hailsham.play-cricket.com, Hellingly/Horsebridge Active Play Session www.freedom-leisure.co.uk (01323) 846755, Hellingly Rugby Club Free Summer Sessions (01323) 371169, Holiday Shack Apply: info@hailsham.foodbank.co.uk or Hailsham East Children’s Centre, Observatory Science Centre Various Workshops www.the- observatory.org, Singing and Drama Academy 07966 621229, Square Youth Café Activities for the Summer Scheme www.thesquareyouthcafe.com, St Mary’s Holiday Club (01323) 441868 or holidayclub @hailshamchurch.org, Tennis Club Summer Camps 01323 844071 / 07796 144676 www.hailshamtennis.org.uk/. Have fun.

FLOWER CLUB: Hailsham and District Flower Club would like to announce the results for the Imposed Competition called Summertime this month. Beginners:1, Diana Carter; 2, Margery Luffingham; 3, Rose Smith. Advanced: 1, Sarah McGlinn; 2, Jane Williams; 3, Liz Jones. Senior Advanced: 1, Penny Petrides; 2, Debbie Dann; 3, Marie Haward. Elite: 1, Doris Holt; 2, Evelyn Evenden. Well done to all who took part.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Hailsham Town Council invites local residents to attend its next Neighbourhood Planning public engagement events which will be held at the Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Friday August 11 (10am to noon) and Friday August 18 (2pm to 4.30pm). Residents will be able to find out more about the draft policies of the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan at both consultation events and help the Neighbourhood Planning Committee identify priorities for local infrastructure and other provision in the future. More information about the neighbourhood planning process will be available, including the committee’s achievements to date and residents will have the opportunity to view maps and display stands, ask committee members any questions about the way forward with the Plan and have their say on how future housing development can best be accommodated in the future. Free softplay equipment will be available for children aged 0 to 5 years at both events. For more information on the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan’s progress and latest announcements visit www.hailshamneighbourhoodplan.co.uk

SUMMER MARKET: Final preparations are being made for the Hailsham Summer Market which takes place in the town centre tomorrow, Saturday, from 9.30am until 4pm. It will be a great family event offering something for everyone. Vicarage Field will be home to the usual Saturday street market stalls selling a range of locally sourced food, as well as gifts and accessories. Harvey’s of Lewes will attend the event providing a beer tent and selling wines, and there will be an outdoor seating area and live music throughout the day from El Banda Burros and the Peter Willson Quartet. The Royal Indian will be selling hot food throughout the lunch period and Hailsham Parish Church will be open to welcome visitors and serve refreshments. Hailsham FM will be broadcasting the event live.

HAILSHAM LIONS: On Tuesday, Hailsham Lions will be hoping that people who are looking to join them will come along and find out all about the club at their monthly meeting. This is at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field and starts at 7.30pm. If you are interested in becoming a Lion but cannot make it to the meeting, give them a ring on local number 0845 833 9828.

HAILSHAM FM: On the 3rd of every month, regardless of the day, Hailsham FM Radio volunteers and friends get together for a social evening at the Kings Head, Cacklebury, South Road from 7.30pm. Come along and meet the team, find out more about getting involved in the radio station which is due to go out on the airwaves next year (currently broadcasting daily online).

GIVE BLOOD: Appointments must be made. Friday at the Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. Book on 0300 123 23 23 or www.blood.co.uk. Slots 1.30pm to 4pm or 5pm to 7.30pm.

