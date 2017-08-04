FAMILY FUN DAY: Last Sunday, the Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Nigel Coltman, opened Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Active’s first Family Fun Day. The weather was kind which enabled visitors to enjoy a whole array of popular attractions, stalls and entertainment at the town’s recreation ground. Maria Williams’ Fun Dog Show was inundated with potential winners, while the Lions’ barbecue and café fed hundreds of people with cakes, drinks and hamburgers. Children watched the always popular Punch and Judy show, while others joined in football games, go-kart rides, bouncy castle and other energetic activities. Fire Brigade officers encouraged young and old to explore their engine, and Hailsham Active encouraged youngsters to participate in archery and ball games. All against a musical backdrop from Hailsham FM whose DJs not only played music, but interviewed stall holders and visitors. Everyone who joined in the fun agreed it was a wonderful way to spend a Sunday, and thanks to the support from visitors from the town and surrounding areas, the day was a huge success. Hailsham Lions and Hailsham Active would like to thank all who participated to make it a day to remember.

NOMINATE A NURSE: Nominate a nurse for the NHS Eastbourne, Hailsham and Seaford, Hastings and Rother CCG’s East Sussex Better Together Above and Beyond Award (2017 nominations). Do you know a nurse that has gone above and beyond the call of duty to support a loved one or neighbour? Perhaps their caring nature has extended further to also help their family members and friends. If so, why not say thank you by nominating them for our special Above and Beyond Public Choice Award. Our nurses in East Sussex do an amazing job, caring for local people in times of illness and injury whether they are at home, in hospital, or residential care. East Sussex Better Together (ESBT) is celebrating the compassion and professionalism our nurses show every single day through our award scheme. The winners will be announced at a special event held in Eastbourne in October 2017, and we’re asking members of the public to nominate a nurse that has made a difference to a local person’s life, or the wider community. You can complete your nomination form online at www.surveymonkey.co.uk/r/VCHLYM6. The deadline for nominations is 5pm on Friday, September 15. For further information telephone 01273 403687.

U3A: There was a party atmosphere at the July meeting of the Hailsham U3A said Penelope Mayfield, its new Chairman. This is the meeting where the members entertain each other by putting on a show. This year’s theme was The Sea, The Sea. There was an exceptionally large turnout and with a quiz and a word game, all was set for a fun afternoon. The opening was some boisterous sea songs all enthusiastically sung, with the drama group suitably rigged out miming being drunk, pulling sails and whatever. A constant theme was poetry with the French conversation group reciting classic verses from across the channel with helpful translations projected on a screen. Only a glitch with the technology stopped the showing of over fifty seaside pictures from the Camera group. A sombre note from the family history group told the story of four Hailsham sailors who went down with HMS Hood, in the 1941 maritime disaster that led to the sinking of the Bismark. The creative writing group read stories based on the sea and, most appropriately, the lunch club gave the history of England’s favourite meal -fish and chips. Poetry featured again with the final presentation when Art Lovers spoke briefly about artists and their seascapes work accompanied by recitations of poetry that echoed the theme of The Sea Sea.

POETRY COMPETITION: This is part of the Hailsham Festival of Arts and Culture running between 14 and 24 September. The under 11s topic is My Garden, 12 to 17 years is Nature or People. Adults 18yrs plus topic is Humour or Nature. There is no entry fee and there will be prizes. Your poem should be no more than 30 lines and based on the topic title. Please print your poem onto A4 paper using font size 14 and return your entry, together with your name, age, contact details, topic and title of poem(s) in a separate envelope to either: Lime Cross Nursery, Herstmonceux c/o Tamsin Webb or Demelza charity Shop, 20 High Street, Hailsham c/o Pam Robinson. For further information call Pam on 01323 844020. Deadline for entries is Wednesday August 30. All poetry entries will be adjudicated by members of the Downland Poets.

TOWN SURVEY: Hailsham Town Council’s Neighbourhood Planning Team has launched a four-week consultation questionnaire in which residents can have their say on the emerging ideas and identify priorities for local infrastructure and other provision in the future. The survey, which launched on Tuesday August 1 and will run until 4pm on Thursday August 31, can be completed online at https://www.surveymonkey. co.uk/r/Hailsham NDPAugConsultation. Alternatively, hard copies can be obtained from the Hailsham Town Council offices in Market Street. It is of paramount importance that, through the survey, residents’ needs and preferences are taken into account. Please do take the time to complete the questionnaire and let the Town Council know what you think about the emerging ideas. They will review all responses and prepare a draft neighbourhood plan for consultation later this year. Your views are valued highly, so please help work with the Town Council to shape change for the better and make Hailsham a great town in the future by completing the questionnaire.

ORGAN CLUB: On Wednesday it’s Tim Flint at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Lane (Waitrose Car Park). Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. All welcome.

ROPEMAKERS WI: The next gathering of this new branch is on Thursday at 7.30pm at the Charles Hunt Centre. All welcome.

WEALDEN PLAY DAY: There is a free activity day for families on Friday August 11 from 10am to 2pm on the Maurice Thornton Playing Fields, Vega Close. There will be lots going on including the Community Chef, sports tasters, arts and crafts. Bring your own picnic.

NEW SINGING GROUP: There is a new group at the Charles Hunt Centre for Age Concern over 55s starting on Friday August 11 from 1.30pm to 2.45pm hosted by Dementia Support East Sussex. There will be a sing-a-long of favourites. All welcome. £1pp includes a cuppa.

QUIZ NIGHT: There is a quiz night on August 11 at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Lane. Doors open 7pm for 7.30pm start. This is a light hearted general knowledge quiz with ploughman’s supper for £6pp. Teams of up to 5 people. Please book on 844398.

FOODBANK: Julie Coates of Hailsham Foodbank was invited to London City Hall at the end of June, to be part of the panel at the Holiday Hunger campaign launch by End Hunger UK. This is a coalition of charities and organisations who work against hunger in the UK. The aim of End Hunger UK is to create a country where everyone has access to good food, and no one has to go to bed hungry. The coalition includes many of the national charities involved in tackling food poverty on the ground, advocacy organisations, faith groups and think tanks. Many of those on low incomes are impacted during school holidays, by the cost of holiday activities and feeding children who received free school meals in term time. Julie said, ‘I was honoured to speak about The Holiday Shack here in Hailsham on behalf of The Trussell Trust’ and a blog style article was published online by The Guardian at the end of July based on Julie’s speech (link on the Foodbank Facebook page).

Closer to home, it was amazing to see HPC full for the Harmonie Concert Bank Summer Charity Concert in aid of the Foodbank organised by Janine Ward, a member of ChristChurch. They had their first standing ovation and even some young people outside in the churchyard sat on a bench when they heard the medley of Star Wars and said how much they enjoyed it. The event raised over £1000 or the work of the foodbank, thank you to all who supported it. The Holiday Shack is running on Tuesdays and Fridays for the first four weeks of August. It’s not too late to volunteer if you can help in any way.

