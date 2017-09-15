BONFIRE BINGO: The next bonfire extravaganza is on Saturday October 21. Help raise funds by going along to the Bonfire Society’s very own bonfire bingo session at the Charles Hunt Centre. 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle.

GIVE BLOOD: There is a blood donor session at The Civic Community Hall on Tuesday. Appointments must be made on 0300 123 23 23 or www.blood.co.uk. Slots are between 1.30pm and 4pm or 5pm and 7.30pm.

PLANNING AND DEVELOPMENT: The town council meet this evening at the town council offices at 6.30pm on Tuesday. There are 15 minutes at the beginning of the meeting for the public and press to speak. You can view the agenda beforehand by going into the offices or to the town council webpage.

FOLK AND BLUES: There is a film songs theme night at The Six Bells, Chiddingly on Tuesday evening from 8.30pm. You can find the full programme of events at 6bellsfolk.co.uk.

HEALTH WALKS: The Hailsham group meets every Thursday throughout the year at the War Memorial in the High Street at 10.30am. This is an hour long stroll around the town with leaders front and bank and a first aider on board, for those who fancy a short walk or are trying to get fit gradually or are rehabilitating and those who prefer a stroll rather than a long ramble. It is a great way to make new friends and there is usually a stop at the end for tea or coffee.

MODELLERS: The Modellers Club meets on Friday at 7.30pm in Union Corner Hall, Hawks Road and every second and fourth Friday. All welcome. £3.50. Visit their website www.hailsham-district-scale-model-club.org.

U3A: In previous years at least one U3A group has taken part in recorded programmes for Hailsham FM during the Hailsham Festival, and it was fascinating to be involved in the process. They met full of trepidation in a recording studio, and a good deal of guidance was given on effective presentation. After the recording the volunteer from Hailsham FM edited the piece and interspersed our spoken sections with appropriate music. The finished product was amazing, very professional and a delight to listen to. More recently one member was interviewed live about the U3A, and did a great job explaining the organisation. Members of the committee recently met with Hailsham FM to discuss possibilities for U3A members to get involved with the station. While their broadcasts on weekday evenings and weekends are currently only available online, the plan is to extend broadcasting hours and launch a fully fledged radio station early next year. They are seeking both members and broadcast material. All those who work on the station are volunteers, and the jobs available are diverse. When people join as members, they are given training in aspects of running a radio station editing, presenting programmes, doing outside broadcasts, programme compilation, website design, publicity and can be as involved as they would like to be. Several U3A groups and individuals could contribute interesting material to the station, from talks on Family History or Natural History to readings of plays, memoirs or poetry. It might even be possible to produce a regular U3A variety broadcast. To see how far the idea of working with Hailsham FM will go, a meeting with interested members and station volunteers is being planned. This could be a chance to contribute to the community and learn new skills. If any of this appeals to you contact Frank on 740820 or frbooktree@gmail.com.

FRONT GARDEN COMPETITON: This year many residents of Hailsham entered the competition run by Environment Hailsham which encourages people to tidy up their gardens, plant out and create an attraction in their street, thereby making it a brighter and prettier place. The judges had a difficult task as there were many beautiful and skilfully tended gardens, but the winner by just half a point was Christina Berry of Stoney Lane, Hailsham. Her well laid out garden was full of colour and clever planting creating areas for wildlife and relaxing and took first prize ahead of Jennifer Weeks who had a beautiful strong colour design. Others gaining merit were Patricia Smith, Ron Cousens, Ian Hopkins, Sally Vincent, Brenda Skinner and Sue Knight. Chairman of Environment Hailsham, Richard Grocock said, ‘I am pleased with the interest in this competition by Hailsham Residents as it does give people joy when seeing a creative garden. The garden does not have to have flowers, it can contain vegetables or grasses and this year our entrants have really used their imagination to create some showstoppers’. Environment Hailsham is a charity and responsible for all the floral arrangements in the town with volunteers planting and maintaining the colourful troughs and war memorial. Volunteers are always needed not only for gardening, but for fundraising and other tasks and if anyone is interested in helping they can contact Richard on 01323 842 931 or by email environhailsham@btinternet.com

FRIDAY NIGHT PROJECT: Hailsham Town Council has launched a new website where young people and parents in Hailsham and surrounding areas can find out more about the Square Youth Café’s Friday Night Project Activities and sign up to various recreational outings. The Friday Night Project is funded by Hailsham Town Council and the Safer Wealden Partnership, works with partners including Knockhatch Adventure Park to help create alternative recreational activities for young people on Friday evenings. The FNP’s new website, which can be found at www.hailsham-fnp.org, provides information on the range of opportunities and activities available for young people in Hailsham aged 11 to 17 years and includes a detailed programme of outings and special events scheduled. The website also features photo and video galleries of FNP activities, both of which will be updated on a regular basis. Outings planned for the autumn period include open ski sessions and skiing lessons at Knockhatch Ski Centre, go-karting and soft-play at Knockhatch Adventure Park, ten-pin bowling at Freedom Leisure, trampolining at Urban Jump in Heathfield, plus a trip to Thorpe Park. Early booking of tickets is recommended for the majority of FNP outings, due to popular demand. The Friday Night Project gives young people an opportunity to experience the fun and challenge of different recreational activities with the aim of reducing boredom and anti-social behaviour, as well as raising self-confidence and encouraging self esteem. The new website will keep young people and parents up-to-date on upcoming activities and opportunities. Further details on the Friday Night Project, including the latest activity list/ schedule and booking forms can be found on the FNP website. Alternatively, contact Andy Joyes on 01323 841702 or by email: andy.joyes@hailshamtc.gov.uk for more information.

FESTIVE EVENTS: Following the success of 2016’s Christmas town events, Hailsham Town Council and project partners are in full swing with the planning and organisation of this year’s Christmas Lights Switch-on and Christmas Market, which take place in Vicarage Field on Friday November 24 and Saturday December 16 respectively. The town centre will be home to many stalls selling fine food, Christmas gifts, candles, confectionery and other items at the Christmas Market event in December and various festive refreshments will be on sale. The event will also feature live music from El Banda Burros and festive entertainment. Market traders can benefit from a free pitch/stall and gazebo on the day (refundable deposit required) and are encouraged to book a stall by calling 01323 841702 or emailing enquiries@hailsham-tc.gov.uk) as early as possible. Prior to the Christmas Market, a special Christmas lights switch-on event, which is always a highlight of the year in Hailsham, will take place in Vicarage Field on Friday 24th November. Further information on both Christmas events, including live entertainment and activities, will be announced in the coming weeks. For enquiries contact Karen Giddings on 01323 841702 or by email: karen.giddings@hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

YOUTH SERVICES: Young people aged 11 to 17 years have enjoyed a wide range of fun activities this summer thanks to the Square Youth Café, Friday Night Project and partner agencies. There were many free and low-cost activities designed to liven up the summer holidays, with various outings which encourages even more young people through the doors of the Square Youth Cafe. There was everything from craft sessions and barbeques, kayaking, trampolining, go-karting. Further details, including bookings and programmes and activity schedules can be obtained by contacting Andy Joyes on 01323 841702 or by email: andy.joyes@hailsham-tc.gov.uk. Alternatively, visit squareyouthcafe.com or hailsham4youth.org for more information.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: A new photographic season began this week with a very warm and enthusiastic welcome from new chairman Colin Monk to all members including several new recruits. It was a social evening beginning with wine and nibbles while everyone caught up with what they had been doing during the summer break. Colin began the meeting by recounting all the social events the members had enjoyed since the end of last season and then introduced the speaker for the evening, Glynn Bareham LRPS CPAGB. Glynn is a frequent visitor to the club, and gave an interesting talk called Towards Infinity and showed a lovely selection of landscape prints. He favours landscape and motor racing photography but also covers a wide variety of subjects. It was a great start to the new season and members can now look forward to many more speakers and competitions.

