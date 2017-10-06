U3A: The next meeting is on Tuesday October 24 at the Civic Hall. The talk is Across America with a Wheelchair by Ann Chance at The Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. Tea at 2pm for 2.30pm start. Visitors welcome.

FLOWER CLUB: In April this year Hailsham Flower Club held a successful general knowledge quiz. From the proceeds of the quiz the club made a generous donation to the Sussex Kidney Trust. The cheque was presented to Christine Madeley who represented the charity. The club would like to say a big thank you for all the people who attended the quiz night who helped to raise much needed funds for this cause. The flower club welcomes anyone who would like to come along as a guest. They meet every third Wednesday of the month at 7.30pm at the Civic Hall, Vicarage Lane.

HALLOWEEN BALL: Hailsham FM and Environment Hailsham are joining forces once again to host an exciting and totally unique Halloween Ball for all the family. Dance the night away in the Halloween themed Grovelands School Hall on Saturday, October 28 from 7pm until 11pm. The evening will kick off with a specially devised dance from the radio station DJs, and alongside the spooky music, there will be a licensed bar, barbecue, fancy dress competition, prize raffle and unique Halloween games. Tickets priced at £5 adult and £2 children are available from the following three town outlets: MsMatch, 2 St Mary’s Walk, Camera Centre, High Street, Pavilion, George Street. More information is available from Richard on 01323 842931.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Members enjoyed the first print competition of the season. There were 60 entries judged by Trevor Gellard FRPS. Trevor has exhibited in International exhibitions and has had several one-man exhibitions. Hailsham members always look forward to Trevor’s visits whether he is giving a talk or judging. The print to be put forward to the final for the Beginners Pavilion Cup was River Scaddle Inlet by Bob Parish. This was the first time Bob had entered a competition, an excellent start. Three prints were put forward in the Intermediate Keith Donald Shield. The Ice Beach at Dawn by Bryony Bruce. There’s Always One! by Richard Goldsmith and The Flower Jug by Martin Rumary. There were seven chosen to go through for the Advanced Founders Cup out of an entry of 46. Dawn Inch Strand by Pat Broad. Daisy by Roy Brockman. Thistle and Leaves by Keith Deverson. The Roof at Selfridges - Birmingham by David Mills. Enjoying the Dance by Alison Morris. Red, Yellow and Blue by Roger Scott and Stranger on the Shore by Mandy Willard. Trevor said that the standard was so high it was very difficult for him to pick just seven prints to be put forward. Members certainly enjoyed a vast array of excellent varied prints. Bob Sherrard thanked Trevor for judging and for his positive comments on every photo.

JOB CAFÉ: Hailsham Town Council’s youth project team will be launching a weekly Job Café for 16 to 25 year olds who would like advice and practical support in looking for employment, education and training. Informal drop-in sessions for young people, will operate at the Square Youth Café, 1 Market Square, on Fridays from 11am to 2pm, launching on Friday October 20. Youth project staff will be on hand to offer support with job searches and applications, interview skills, how to write effective CVs and what employment or apprenticeship opportunities are available in the area. As well as general careers guidance and help with finding job vacancies, young people will also receive advice on job training, and information about support agencies will also be available.

ORGAN CLUB: On Wednesday at the Charles Hunt Centre the special guest is the legendary Mark Thompson, voted Young Theatre Organist of the Year 2002. Starts 7.30pm. Entry £8. All welcome.

BONFIRE BINGO: Come along to the last bingo night before the Bonfire Society’s big event on October 21. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle.

BONFIRE PROGRAMMES: Members of Hailsham Bonfire Society will be in the Town Centre on Saturdays October 7, 14 and 21 selling programmes for the society’s big event on Saturday October 21. If you want to know the times of processions and the route and when the fireworks start and lots more go and pick up a programme for just £1 which goes towards next year’s big event and local good causes.

FARMERS MARKET: The next opportunity to pick up all your locally produced fruit, veg, meats, eggs, fish and so much more including those special gifts is on Saturday October 14.