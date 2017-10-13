SUSSEX STOMPERS: Deanland Jazz Club has restarted for the season at The Inn on the Park (off A22 at Golden Cross). Live band The Sussex Stompers brings a great evening of your favourite tunes on Tuesday. Starts 8pm to 10.30pm. Entry £10. Plenty of parking, dance floor, charity raffle. All welcome, open to non-residents.

SINGERS NIGHT: The Six Bells at Chiddingly is home to the Six Bells Folk and Blues Club. On Tuesday Mike Aldridge hosts a Singers Night from 8.30pm.

NEIGHBOURHOOD PLAN: Hailsham Town Council invites residents to attend a public consultation drop-in session to find out more about the Hailsham Neighbourhood Plan and its progress, which takes place at the Hailsham Civic Community Hall in Vicarage Lane on Saturday November 25, from 10am to 2pm. The event will mark the start of an eight-week pre-submission consultation period on the Draft Neighbourhood Plan for Hailsham, which ends on Friday 26 January 2018.

MACMILLAN EVENT: The Mayor of Hailsham joined staff and customers at Bucklers Café last Friday for the World’s Biggest Coffee Morning in aid of Macmillan Cancer Support, and is grateful to residents and visitors who came along. Mayor Councillor Nigel Coltman attended the event to show his support, and a whole range of tasty cakes, treats and coffees were on offer at Bucklers Café in St Mary’s Walk. ‘It was a wonderful event, and once again the people in Hailsham showed their support, helping to raise money to fund Macmillan’s services,’ said Councillor Coltman.

PAMPER EVENING: Pamper Night in aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children. Friday October 27, 7pm to 9pm at St Mary’s church Lounge, adjacent to Hailsham Parish Church. Facials, nails, massages, make-up and lots more. Entry £3. Light refreshments available. (01323) 870949/ 844020.

NEW LINE DANCING: There is a new line dancing class starting on Thursday at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. It is open to all and starts at 10am to 10.45am and is run by a qualified teach from the Golden Spurs. Session cost £5.50.

CHARLES HUNT LUNCHES: If you are not a member yet of the Charles Hunt over 55s Centre in Vicarage Road then you will be pleased to learn that during October only, the Centre has been kindly sponsored by Barwells Solicitors to provide 120, two-course lunches for people over the age of 55 who are not currently members. Pay only £2.50 and received a two-course lunch. Booking is essential and the available dates are on October 23, 24, 25, 30 and 31 only. There are regular activities for Over 55s at the centre and you can drop in and pick up a programme or telephone 01323 844398 for more information.

SINGALONG: The Dementia Society of East Sussex is running a sing-along session at the Charles Hunt Centre on Friday October 20 from 1.30pm to 2.45pm. Entry is £1 and includes refreshments. All welcome. Enquiries 01323 844398.

U3A: The next meeting is on Tuesday October 24 at the Civic Hall. The talk is Across America with a Wheelchair by Ann Chance at The Civic Community Hall, Vicarage Lane. Tea at 2pm for 2.30pm start. Visitors welcome.

HALLOWEEN BALL: For all the family. Dance the night away at Grovelands School Hall on Saturday, October 28 from 7pm until 11pm. Licensed bar, barbecue, fancy dress competition, prize raffle, and unique Halloween games. Tickets £5 adult and £2 children from the MsMatch, The Camera Centre, The Pavilion and The Kings Head, Cacklebury. Enquiries to Richard 01323 842931.

BONFIRE BINGO: Come along to the last bingo night today, Friday, before the Bonfire Society’s big event on October 21. Doors open 7pm for eyes down at 7.30pm. Refreshments and raffle.

BONFIRE PROGRAMMES: Members of Hailsham Bonfire Society will be in the Town Centre on Saturdays October 14 and 21 selling programmes for the society’s big event on Saturday October 21. If you want to know the times of processions and the route and when the fireworks start and lots more go and pick up a programme for just £1 which goes towards next year’s big event and local good causes.

FARMERS MARKET: 9am to 12.30pm tomorrow, Saturday, Hailsham Farmers’ Harvest Market. We are celebrating the Autumn Harvest season this month with visits from Hailsham Parish Church Choir, Hailsham Bonfire Society and a children’s Harvest Hunt. We have a wide selection of local, high-quality traceable produce and crafts. Hailsham Bonfire Society volunteers will continue their fund-raising work selling programmes and showcasing their costumes for Hailsham Bonfire Night which takes place in the town centre on Saturday October 21. Park free on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, pack your shopping straight into your car, and pop in for refreshments to the Market Café. All at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street. Traders: Special limited time offer for new traders, please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailsham farmersmarket.co.uk.

HAILSHAM LIONS: Taking a break from fund raising to help those in need in the locality, Hailsham Lions celebrated two smiley events last week. Lion Sandy Windslade married Andrew Sweetman where the 143 bus, on which they met two years ago, made a guest appearance. The ceremony took place at the Boship Lions Farm Hotel, where Lions members mingled with both families and friends. And, president John Wilders inducted Janet Field into the Lions, bringing with her a vast knowledge of the community. She will be a huge asset to the club which will be playing a major role in the forthcoming town events during November and December. So, smiling faces all round. For further information about Hailsham Lions, please contact info@hailshamlions.co.uk or phone the local number 0845 833 9828

CRICKET CLUB: Hailsham Cricket Club are pleased to announce that over the past two weeks they have secured some major investment in the Western Road pavilion project. This has come in the form of 19k from Veolia and 1k from the Hailsham Rotary Club. The money will be used to start work on the extension of the pavilion, this will include the new larger home changing room and the new toilet and shower facilities. The Club would like to say a massive thank you to both organisations for their support and for helping take their dream pavilion a step closer. If you feel you or anyone you know can help Hailsham Cricket Club in any way with the pavilion project then please get in touch with the club - Hailshamcc@outlook.com or 07980 146841.

SUSSEX RAMBLERS: Hailsham Byway 36 b and c Surfacing Repairs TQ 612/096 (between Marshfoot Lane and Whelby Sewers) have been completed and involved laying 500m of new Type 1 surface, and an additional 900m to 1km of rutted track regraded and re-profiled. If you find a problem on a right of way, please don’t leave it to someone else. Report it. The more people report a problem the more likely it is to be fixed. Take a picture if you can. An easy way to report a problem is via https://www.fixmystreet.com/, but it is quicker to report it direct to East Sussex County Council rightsofway@eastsussex.gov.uk.

WOODWORK WORKSHOPS: Fed up of being indoors and want some company? You may already have woodwork skills and, if so, you will know there is always more to learn or perhaps you want to learn the basics of wood. Look no further. We have just the thing. Come and join our free woodwork workshops in Hailsham every Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 1pm. We will be creating bird houses, fixing furniture, making garden planters and much more. It is free so what is stopping you? Call us, The Now! Charity, for more information or to book a place on (01323) 887199.