CALAMITY JANE: This afternoon, Friday, there is a dementia friendly screening at The Pavilion, George Street. Doors open 1.30pm for 2pm. Tickets £3 and carers go free.

FOOTBALL B4 FIREWORKS: Tomorrow, Saturday, The Beaconsfield, off Diplocks Way at the back of Hailsham Rec are hosting 90 minutes of football with a kick off at 3pm. Hosts, Hailsham Town FC versus Mile Oak. The cost is £5 at the turnstiles.

BONFIRE SPECTACULAR: Hailsham’s biggest event of the year happens tomorrow, Saturday. Hailsham Bonfire Society celebration night. The first parade sets off from the Hailsham Memorial Institute at 7.30pm to the centre of town for a silence and prayer at the War Memorial, returns to the HMI and sets off again a little later heading down to the fire and firework site on the lower Wealden District Council car park behind the Leisure Centre for the firework spectacular at about 9.30pm. Please pick up a programme from the High Street sellers on Saturday for a full programme.

PAMPER NIGHT: In aid of Demelza Hospice Care for Children, you can come along on Friday October 27 to St Mary’s Church Lounge, Hailsham between 7pm and 9pm and enjoy pampering facials, nails, massages, make-up and lots more. Entry is £3. Light refreshments available. Book on (01323) 840797 or 844020.

COMPUTER FRAUD: And how to avoid it. This is a free session is on Saturday October 28 at Prospect House, George Street from 9.30am to 11.15am for those with a mobile phone, laptop, tablet and PC. Book on 01323 446406.

HALLOWEEN BALL: Come along to Grovelands School on Saturday October 28 from 1pm to 11pm for a great fun family evening enjoy the spooky decor. It’s only £5 for parents and £2 for children. There will be dancing, games, food, bar and everything else you need to make a great and memorable fun evening with your family. Come in fancy dress for a chance to win some fab prizes and take part in the raffle. It’s sure to be a great evening. Pick up your tickets from the Pavilion box office, MsMatch in St Mary’s Walk, The Camera Centre in the High Street or for more information call Richard on 01323 842931.

QUIZ NIGHT: Enjoy quizzing with a fish n chip supper at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field, next Friday October 27 at 7pm for 7.30pm start. Tickets are £7.50 which includes fish and chips. Teams of up to six. All welcome.

TRANSPORT COFFEE MORNING: At the Pavilion, George Street, on Saturday October 28 with coffee from 10am for 10.30am start. A selection of short films covering all modes of transport through the ages. Tickets £5 include refreshments. Visit www.hailsham.pavlion.co.uk for more information.

BRAHMS REQUIEM: Hailsham Choral Society perform Brahms Requiem at All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne on Saturday November 11 at 7.30pm. Tickets are £12 and U16s £6 available from the Camera Centre, High Street, Hailsham or www.wegottickets.com and on the door. Conductor: Jozik Kotz, Soprano: Noa Lachman, Baritone: Andrew Rupp, Accompanists: Colin Hughes, William Hancox.

CRAFTING: The Dementia Society of East Sussex is putting on an event at the Charles Hunt over 55s Centre from 1.30pm to 2.45pm on Friday October 27. Cost is £1 which includes refreshments.

DICKER CABARET: Tickets available this week. The Dicker Players have been performing their ever-popular annual Cabaret at different venues for over 40years. The group are delighted to return to the Hailsham Pavilion for their third year. Two performances will take place on December 1 and 2 at 7.45pm. This production is a hilarious blend of comedy sketches, songs and live music, the Dicker Cabaret 2017 will have you laughing, crying and singing, not necessarily in that order. With a cast of thousands, it would be a very crowded stage so there will be 12 performers this year of varying heights, some with a very particular set of skills. Expect classic comedy, double entendres, interesting accents, costumes, oh the costumes, lights, action, something familiar and something peculiar. Bring your singing voices and some change for the refreshments in the interval. Adults only. The evening contains sketches, comedy routines and songs but, be warned, much of the material is of an adult nature which might cause offence. The show contains extremely strong language so is unsuitable for children. This is probably the funniest live show you are ever likely to see. In Hailsham anyway. Further information from Clive on 07801 720763. Tickets are £10.

COMMUNITY GRANTS: Grant application forms are available for non-profit organisations, registered charities or other agencies in Hailsham intending to request funding for new or improved facilities, activities or projects from Hailsham Town Council’s 2018/19 grants budget. The Town Council is pleased to accept applications for grant funding from local groups and organisations in Hailsham and offer small-scale support to help them with their projects, events and other valuable work in the community. All grant applications will be considered by the Finance, Budget and Resources Committee in early 2018 and notification of the decision on your application will be released in the spring of 2018. Application forms and grant award criteria are available to download from the Town Council website (www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk) or by writing to the Town Clerk, Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE. The deadline for grant aid applications (2018) will be the end of January 2018.

LOTTERY FUND AWARD: Hailsham FM, the town’s community radio station, has received an Awards for All grant from the Big Lottery Fund for just under £10k. The funds will be used to set up their new studio in preparation for broadcasting full time early in 2018. The grant has been earmarked for broadcasting equipment, IT, fitted furniture and room sound proofing. Simon Herbert, HFM presenter and treasurer said, ‘We were delighted that the Big Lottery Fund supported our application for a grant, and we will ensure the funds are put to very good use. This takes us another step closer to becoming a full-time community radio station for Hailsham.’ Meanwhile, the station is still looking for a whole range of front line and behind the scenes enthusiasts. No experience is necessary as training will be given. For more information about volunteering, contact info@hailshamfm.uk or phone 01323 886449.

SQUARE YOUTH CAFÉ: A scheme aimed at providing young people in Hailsham with organised activities on Friday evenings to help reduce boredom and antisocial behaviour has received yet another cash boost, this time a £3,100 donation from the Safer Wealden Partnership. The funding was received by the Town Council’s youth project services team and will be used to subsidise groups of young people between the ages of 11 and 17 years taking part in various activities, as part of the Friday Night Project.

COMMUNITY AWARDS: Do you know someone working for the benefit of the Hailsham community or who has committed an outstanding act of bravery or community service? Why not show your appreciation and nominate them for the 2018 Hailsham Town Council Hero Community Award? The Town Council is calling on the people across town to put forward nominations for the award and want you to provide information on someone who achieves great things locally or has gone above and beyond what is expected of them to make things happen. If you would like to nominate an individual, please use the Town Council’s nomination form to demonstrate that the person has made a significant contribution to the advancement, wellbeing and welfare of the people of Hailsham in a voluntary capacity, demonstrated excellent citizenship, or has committed a one-off act of heroism, selflessness or bravery. For more details or a copy of the nomination form, please visit reception at Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, East Sussex, BN27 2AE or phone 01323 841702, email enquiries@hailsham-tc.gov.uk or download a form from www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk. The deadline for applications is 4pm on Wednesday 28 February 2018. A panel consisting of town councillors and members of the local community will then select the successful person at a meeting in the spring of 2018. The recipient of the award will be presented with an engraved cup at the Annual Town Meeting being held next April (date, time and venue to be announced).