CHARLES HUNT BINGO: This evening, Friday, at the Charles Hunt Centre, Vicarage Field. All welcome. 7pm for 7.30pm start.

HAILSHAM FM RADIO SOCIAL: This evening come and meet the team. Ever fancied working in radio. Volunteers get together on the third day of every month at the Kings Head, South Rd at 7.30pm. Come and ask questions and find out what it is all about.

CHARITY DARTS: This celebrity event is in aid of The Children’s Trust. Come along to the HMI, Western Road tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm for an evening with Marty ‘Woolfie’ Adams and Bobby George. Book on 07534 862370 or in person at the HMI. Tickets £3 members, £15 non-members.

BUSINESS NETWORKING: Network with local business professionals and mingle before sitting down to a delicious breakfast. Solicitors, Hart Reade, launch a new Business Networking event on Tuesday. Come along at 7.30am to 9am to Bucklers Café at 5a St Mary’s Walk. Tickets are £13.33 available from www.eventbrite.co.uk. Please feel free to invite any of your business colleagues.

HISTORICAL SOCIETY: At this week’s meeting on Wednesday at the Charles Hunt Centre at 7pm for 7.30pm there will be a quiz and the AGM. There is no charge for entry for visitors on this occasion. All welcome.

HALLOWEEN PARTY: Hailsham Cricket Club are having their Halloween Party today, Friday, at the Roebuck Park Cricket Pavilion at 6.30pm. Tickets from the HMI, Western Road, Hailsham are £3 per child which includes food.

NEARLY NEW SALE: Tomorrow, Saturday, at the Charles Hunt Centre from 9am to noon. There will be stalls, raffle, refreshments and entry is free.

CHIDDINGLY MARKET: Tomorrow, Saturday, at Chiddingly village hall. Fresh local produce, crafts and gifts between 10am and noon.

ORGAN CLUB: On Wednesday David Harrild plays it all by ear at the Charles Hunt Centre at 7.15pm. Entry is £4 members, £6 non-members at the door. Just come along or if you have an enquiry ring (01323) 762411.

MUSICIANS WANTED: Let the good times roll. Remember Georgie Fame, Zoot Money, Wilson Pickett, Otis Redding? John Wilders remembers back in the sixties and seventies, he used to play in a seven-piece band, playing real rhythm and blues. ‘We made a few records and I sang and played Hammond organ.’ If you can remember those times and you are of a certain age, and regret not playing any more; male, female, it doesn’t matter, how about starting it up again, as a semi-pro band. Needed tenor sax, trumpet and baritone sax or trombone, lead guitar, bass guitar and drums with John Wilders on organ and vocals, but not exclusively. Come on, let’s do it. Ring John on 07973 473321 if this sounds like something you would like to get involved with.

HALLOWEEN FUN: Witches, ghosts and all things spooky were enjoyed by families at last Saturday’s Halloween Ball hosted by Hailsham FM and Environment Hailsham at Grovelands School Hall. The evening opened with Thriller and an opening coffin to reveal an escaping young witch, who danced her way to join members of Hailsham FM doing their flash mob dancing. Against a musical backdrop of Halloween and disco tunes played by Danno, guests danced in the eerie atmosphere, that included skeletons and witches hanging from the walls, tombstones alongside the stage, and lit pumpkins on the tables. Also, snippets from horror films were screened at the back of the stage throughout the evening. Winners of the adult fancy dress competition were Phil Wood and Trudy Hill and received nursery vouches as prizes, while Tia Puttick and Charlie McNicholas walked away with bags of Halloween sweets as winners of the children section. Members from Environment Hailsham provided tasty homemade BBQ food, and a licensed bar which was extremely popular. Tracy, who treated her grandchildren to the evening out, said ‘This is quite something. We’ve had a wonderful time and will certainly come to the next event.’ Wayne Spicer, HFM’s fundraising officer told guests, organising the evening had been hard work for all involved, but seeing everyone enjoying themselves so much made it all worthwhile. All money raised will be split evenly between Environment Hailsham and Hailsham FM.

FASHION SHOW: Edinburgh Woollen Mill is sponsoring a fashion show in aid of Hailsham Old Pavilion Society (HOPS) at The Pavilion, George Street on Tuesday November 14 at 7.15pm for 7.30pm. All clothing bought will be available with a 20 percent discount, plus everyone attending will receive a £5 voucher to spend in an Edinburgh Woollen Mill shop. Tickets cost £5, to include refreshments, available from The Pavilion box office, tel. 01323 841414 or online at www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk. HOPS is a charity which raises funds the upkeep and refurbishment of The Pavilion, Hailsham’s independent cinema and live events venue. For further information please contact Margaret Rose on 01323 849167.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Paul Shilliam gave a talk on wildlife photography, from a personal perspective. He showed a range of his work, from when he first started photography before joining a photographic club and how it has changed over the years and said that you learn from the mistakes you make. He illustrated the importance of knowing your camera and how to use it properly and quickly so as not to lose ‘the shot’. Paul showed two Audio Visuals towards the end Containing stunning photos and hoped his talk held a high interest to advanced photographers, something for beginners and a lot for those in between. The talk certainly was all of this and more and the club thanked Paul for such an interesting evening.

VOLUNTEER AWARDS: Dedicated volunteers from Hailsham and surrounding areas were recognised for their contribution to the community at a special awards ceremony held at the Charles Hunt Centre during their AGM last week. Deputy Mayor, Cllr Amanda O’Rawe, presented winners of this year’s Age Concern Volunteer Service Awards with their certificates. In total there were six accolades, including prizes to individual volunteers in recognition of their long-term dedication and commitment to voluntary work for older residents in the town. This year’s winners are: Una Lavender, 20 years voluntary service; Christine Fisher, 15 years; Tanya Eade, 15 years; Patricia Martin, 5 years; Doreen Harvey, 5 years; and Carol Leggett, 5 years. The Charles Hunt Centre thrives with over 500 members and remains totally self-financing, monies coming from fundraising events, donations and nominal profits from services and entertainment supplied to members. New members are always very welcome. For further details, telephone 01323 844398.

CRICKET PAVILION: Can you help promote Hailsham Cricket Club’s fundraising project to help with the pavilion rebuild? Now they have money in place they are looking to start the build of the new and improved pavilion. The club needs to raise money to help pay for the extension and improvement of their cricket pavilion. The plans will see an extension on the side of the pavilion and a redesign of the whole of the ground floor. This will enable new changing rooms, separate changing areas for girls, improvements to areas for spectators and families and will ensure the pavilion is accessible to those with disabilities. For every £25 donated, the club will engrave your name on a brick that will then be used to make a new path into the pavilion. This will be an excellent way to record your donation and to show that you have helped create a new legacy for the club that will hopefully last for another 100 years. If you are interested, please donate at www.justgiving.com /fundraising/Hailsham CricketPavilion. Please tick yes to Gift Aid as the club will receive an extra 25 percent of your donation. There is also a board located in the HMI Club which enables you to buy a brick and pay cash at the time to Jeanette.

TWINNING EAT AND MEET AGM: Come along to the Charles Hunt Centre on Friday November 10 at 7.30pm and meet members. Please bring along any friends or colleagues who may be interested in joining in and meeting the members. They will, as usual, be serving light refreshments and drinks at this event. New memberships and renewals can be completed on the night too. Confirm attendance to Pauline 01323 846539 or email paulinetownsend@rocketmail.com.