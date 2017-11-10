REMEMBRANCE PARADE: This Sunday uniformed groups will muster in the Waitrose car park at 10.30 for the Royal British Legion Remembrance Day Parade and Service at the Hailsham War Memorial at 10.45am to remember those that were lost during the First and Second World Wars. All welcome.

FARMERS MARKET: Come along tomorrow, Saturday, from 9am to 12.30pm to Hailsham Farmers’ Market. Buy now or pre-order for collection at the Christmas Market in December from the selection of local, high-quality traceable produce and crafts. Once again the Farmers Market is offering a free Prize Draw ticket with every £10 spent at a single stall. They supply meat products from Renhurst Farm’s excellent range which also includes pre-prepared pies and meals and cured meats to traditional Sussex breeds from Cooper’s Farm. Fresh baked goods from The Homely Maid and a selection of delicious cakes from Carol’s Confections, whole or by the slice, extend the range of locally-produced goods on sale at the Farmers’ Market. Wallace Plants will have samples of their Christmas wreaths to order. Gifts of skin-care and beeswax products will be at The Bee People stall, along with their delicious honey, chutney and marmalade. The range of hand-made sturdy hedgehog homes, bird, bat and bee boxes from Woodworx Sussex also make memorable gifts. Support your local farmers and craftspeople by shopping at Hailsham Farmers’ Market. Park Free on site, pick your goods from the range at our stalls, pack your shopping straight into your car, and pop in for refreshments to the Market Café. All at Hailsham Farmers’ Market, Market Street. Traders: Special limited time offer for new Traders please call 01892 852168 or email info@hailshamfarmersmarket.co.uk.

BRAHMS REQUIEM: Hailsham Choral present Brahms Requiem tomorrow, Saturday, at 7.30pm at All Saints Church, Grange Road, Eastbourne. Adults £12, U16s £6. Conductor Jozik Kotz, soprano Noa Lachman, baritone Andrew Rupp, accompanists Colin Hughes, William Hancox. Tickets from The Camera Centre, Hailsham, Eastbourne Tourist Office or online at www.wegottickets.com and on the door.

COMMUNITY GROUPS FORUM: Are you a local community group or charity and wish to benefit from sharing experiences and ideas with other local groups? The forum meets monthly and is made up of around 30 community organisations including Hailsham Active, Hailsham Harriers, Computers for Charities, Hailsham Bonfire Society, Hailsham Lions, Hailsham Choral Society, the Now! Charity, Demelza, Allotment Society, Flower Club, Healthy Walks Group and the Hailsham Foodbank. They have recently introduced a regular newsletter and speakers. The next forum meeting will take place at 6.30pm on Monday at the Hailsham Parish Church lounge. A further meeting is scheduled for Wednesday December 13. If you are interested in attending contact Hailsham Town Council on 01323 841702 or by email: enquiries@hailsham-tc.gov.uk.

FOLK AND BLUES: The Six Bells Folk and Blues Club meets on Tuesday at The Six Bells pubic house, The Street, Chiddingly starting at 8.30pm. This week the event is hosted by Chris Martin and is billed as a Singers Night.

CHRISTMAS MARKET: Following the success of last year’s Christmas Market, preparations are being made for this year’s event which takes place in the town centre on Saturday December 16 from 9am to 4pm. Vicarage Field will be home to a range of stalls selling fine food, Christmas gifts, decorations, cards, cakes, jewellery and many other items. Various festive refreshments will be on sale to tempt visitors. There will be festive entertainment throughout the day for all the family to enjoy, including carol singing from Hailsham Choral Society and Christchurch, a live music performance by El Bandos Burros, as well as a seasonal repertoire by Wealden Brass at Hailsham Parish Church at 3pm. There will also be face painting and Santa and his Sleigh (provided by Hailsham Rotary Club) will be attending the event. Christmas music will be playing on a PA system, courtesy of Hailsham FM, and Hailsham Parish Church will hold its Open Church and be welcoming visitors from 10am to noon.

HAILSHAM PANTO: Hailsham Theatres present another family friendly hilarious pantomime about a boy, a lamp and a genie. Hop onto your carpet and fly to Hailsham Pavilion to a whole new magical place of mystery and enchantment where carpets fly, the genies live in lamps and true love conquers all. This year’s panto, Aladdin, is packed with great songs, dance routines and plenty of laughter for the whole family. Book early to avoid disappointment. Tickets £9, £6.50 from the Box Office, Hailsham Pavilion 01323 841414 or visit http://www.pavilionhailsham.co.uk.

CHRISTCHURCH: The Mayor of Hailsham opened the new extension at a special event held at the Ropemaker Centre on Sunday. Councillor Nigel Coltman cut a ribbon to declare ChristChurch’s new upstairs extension officially open, a room which can accommodate up to 60 people and will be very beneficial for the church’s growing youth and children’s work.

GRANTS DEADLINE: Grant application forms are still available for non-profit organisations, registered charities or other agencies in Hailsham intending to request funding for new or improved facilities, activities or projects from Hailsham Town Council’s 2018/19 grants budget. Application forms and grant award criteria are available to download from the Town Council website (www.hailsham-tc.gov.uk) or by writing to the Town Clerk, Hailsham Town Council, Inglenook, Market Street, Hailsham, BN27 2AE. The deadline for grant aid applications (2018) will be the end of January 2018.

TOWN PROJECTS: Local businesses, community groups and other key members came together last week. The recent renovation of shopfronts and increased membership of the Hailsham Loyalty Card for shoppers were just a few of the items discussed. The team looks at ways to revitalise the town centre and surrounding urban environment. It was agreed to form a Community Interest Company to benefit the community and which will help to create more potential funding opportunities for Hailsham Forward in the future.

PHOTOGRAPHIC SOCIETY: Members were treated to a visit by Roger Crocombe ARPS last week. He gave a very in depth and interesting talk on the basics of understanding the requirements for taking properly exposed and sharply focused images with a DSLR camera. Roger started with getting sharp images. We all know about looking at the picture on the back of the camera and thinking it’s fine, only to find when downloaded to our computers that when blown up, the picture is far from sharp. That image on the back of course, is a JPEG and not the same as the actual image if taken in RAW. Roger explained about depth of field, hyperfocal distances, use of a tripod, exposure, and many other aspects of taking a good photo. In the interval members were able to look at some of the really stunning pictures that Roger has taken, which were mainly landscapes. Colin Monk thanked Roger for a very informative and captivating talk.