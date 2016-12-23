Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

Heathfield Country Lunches: Christmas lunch for the elderly 70 elderly residents of Heathfield, Broad Oak and Punnetts Town sat down to a sumptuous free Christmas meal totally provided by the traders of both Heathfield and Hailsham. Country Lunches is a fortnightly lunch club in Punnetts Town Village Hall run by Volunteers attached to All Saints Church.

The organisers would like to thank Pomfrets , Cuculo, Valentin Patisserie, Trading for U, Hook the butcher, Co-op, Sainsbury and Tesco in Heathfield for their generosity, also Tesco and Waitrose in Hailsham. Our thanks also go to over 30 Volunteer helpers who cooked the food for lunch and do so throughout the year.

During the meal background music was played by Kirsty on the keys! and the choir from All Saints and St Richards Primary School sang carols. A Grand Raffle, with prizes donated by the diners, was used to defray the other expenses of the day, including, “A splendid day, a sumptuous meal, a wonderful start to Christmas!” said one diner as he departed.

St Richard’s Church: Christmas Eve: 4.30pm - Crib service with carols and candles. Followed by refreshments. 11.30pm -Midnight Communion - Canon Paul Cox. Christmas Day 9.45am - Christmas Eucharist - Revd Lucy Murdoch. Weds Dec 28 - 10am - Holy Communion.

All Saints’: Old Heathfield Christmas Eve - 3-30pm Family Crib Service, 11-30 pm Midnight Communion. Christmas Day - 8.00am Holy Communion, 11-00am Family Service. St George’s: Broad Oak - 9-30am Holy Communion. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

Cross in Hand WI: As this was the last meeting of the year, members enjoyed a much more relaxed meeting doing what ladies of the WI do best – providing beautiful snacks and drinks for all to enjoy!

The business was kept to a minimum and following a talk from Mr P Lewis on the ‘Memoirs of a Media Composer’ the Christmas music struck up and a party atmosphere ensued.

Plans are in progress for our New Year Lunch outing – something to look forward to after all the hurly burly of Christmas is over.

Our next meeting will be on Wednesday 25 January 2017, 2.00pm at Cross-in-Hand village hall, when our speaker will be Ms A Chance with a talk entitled ‘Saddle Sore in Montana’.

Why not make a New Year’s resolution to join the WI – you can be assured of a warm and friendly welcome, a chance to make new friends and have fun!

