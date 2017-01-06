Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Family Service with Holy Communion. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Family Service. http//allsaintsoldheathfield.org

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.45am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Service will be led by Canon Lucy Murdoch. Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

