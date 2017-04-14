Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

HEFFLE CUCKOO FAIR: April 22, 11am to 4pm. Dame Heffle arrives at 11am to release the cuckoos and declare spring has arrived in Heathfield. The fair takes place in and around Cade Street, Old Heathfield. Free entry and park and ride from the Market car park. Fun for all the family entertainment, craft stalls, dog show, side shows, raffle, barbecue and refreshments all day. Watch for the scarecrows appearing to advertise the event and all proceeds go to Demelza Hospice Care for Children. Our wonderful community nurses help children with life threatening illnesses all over East Sussex. Please support this worthwhile event.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 10.30am United Holy Communion. St George’s Broad Oak, no service. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist for Easter, Revd Geoffrey Smith. Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

WDHURST AND HEATHFIELD BANDS: Saturday April 22. Wadhurst Brass Band are combining forces with Heathfield Silver Band to bring a massed concert to the church of St Peter and St Paul, High Street, Wadhurst. All Profits will go to Cancer Research UK, the leading charity in researching and finding a cure for this horrible disease. The concert will be at 7.30pm in the church. It is going to be a theme of A Night at the Movies. It features a collection of movie themes from the mid 20th through the the early 21st Century. This Includes such composers as Henry Mancini, Hans Zimmer, Klaus Berandt and John Barry. Conductors Sarah Leeves and David Healy. Tickets will retail at £8 for everyone, unless you are under 12 years in which case the price will be £5. Glass of wine included for the adults. Tickets are available from Carillon Cottage, High Street, Wadhurst and The Pet Food Shop, Station Approach, Heathfield.

EASTER EGG HUNT: Tomorrow, Saturday, 9.30am to noon, starting at the parish council offices, 73 High Street. Charity Easter Bunny hunt and activity morning. Chocolate prize for all participants, 50p per entry. Fun stalls for kids and colouring competition. Tea, coffee and cake sale. Parish Councillors will be available if you wish to speak to them.

