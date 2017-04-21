Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Service led by Canon Paul Cox, 6.30pm Songs of Praise at St George’s Broad Oak. Tuesday, 2pm St Richard’s Baby and Toddler Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion Revd Lucy Murdoch. Sunday April 30, please note that there will not be a service in St Richard’s on this morning. There is a join benefice service at St George’s Broad Oak at 10.30am.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), no 11am at All Saint’s. 2.30pm St George’s Day Parade. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am United Patronal Family Service with Holy Communion, 6.30pm Songs of Praise. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org HEFFLE CUCKOO FAIR: Tomorrow, Saturday, 11am to 4pm. Dame Heffle arrives at 11am to release the cuckoos and declare spring has arrived in Heathfield. The fair takes place in and around Cade Street, Old Heathfield. Free entry and park and ride from the Market car park. Fun for all the family entertainment, craft stalls, dog show, side shows, raffle, barbecue and refreshments all day. Watch for the scarecrows appearing to advertise the event and all proceeds go to Demelza Hospice Care for Children. Our wonderful community nurses help children with life threatening illnesses all over East Sussex. Please support this worthwhile event.

WADHURST AND HEATHFIELD BANDS: Tomorrow, Saturday, Wadhurst Brass Band are combining forces with Heathfield Silver Band to bring a massed concert to the church of St Peter and St Paul, High Street, Wadhurst. All Profits will go to Cancer Research UK, the leading charity in researching and finding a cure for this horrible disease. The concert will be at 7.30pm in the church. It is going to be a theme of A Night at the Movies. It features a collection of movie themes from the mid 20th through the the early 21st Century. This Includes such composers as Henry Mancini, Hans Zimmer, Klaus Berandt and John Barry. Conductors Sarah Leeves and David Healy. Tickets will retail at £8 for everyone, unless you are under 12 years in which case the price will be £5. Glass of wine included for the adults. Tickets are available from Carillon Cottage, High Street, Wadhurst and The Pet Food Shop, Station Approach, Heathfield.

