Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

HEATHFIELD CHAPEL: On Sunday at 11am Heathfield Chapel at Punnetts Town are expecting the visiting speaker Martin Povey. During this service Communion will be celebrated. On May 14 at 11am Pat Reigh from Bexhill is our speaker. The speaker on May 21 is Colin Povey. This service commences at 11am. There will be evening services at 6.30pm on these three dates when Paul Daniels is our expected speaker. An invitation to come to any of the above services is given.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield, Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Morning Worship. All welcome after this service for coffee. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30 am Holy Communion. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist, with activities for children service, Led by Revd Geoffrey Smith. Tuesday, 2pm St Richard’s Baby and Toddler Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion, Revd Lucy Murdoch.

CROSS IN HAND WI: Last month members enjoyed a humorous talk from Lesley Baker entitled Tales of a Tree Surgeon. Lesley explained how she had become involved in tree surgery and her struggle in a male orientated profession to qualify. Having successfully done this she now jointly owns her own business and is well respected in the area. Members were entertained by Lesley’s anecdotes of jobs that hadn’t always gone according to plan and the more unusual sights that one can see from the top of a tree. Gill Poulton and Pamela Rihal were presented with birthday flowers and Betty Ward won the flower of the month competition for this month.

Our next meeting will be on Wednesday May 24 when members will enjoy a ploughman’s lunch before discussing this year’s Resolutions. For further information or membership enquiries please telephone Anita 01435 863479 or Dawn 01435 868388.

