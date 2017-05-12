Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Family Service with Holy Communion. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Family Service. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

VILLAGE DAY: It nearly didn’t happen. This year’s Cross in Hand Village Day wasn’t going ahead until local residents Denise Ambrose and Shelley Thorpe heard about the organisers’ plight, formed a group of volunteers and stepped in to literally save the (Village) Day. The event aims to unite the community with a range of fun, family events and activities as well as raising funds for local causes. This year it takes place on Saturday, August 5, from 1pm to 5pm at the Hardy Roberts Playing Fields and will include the ever-popular Fun Dog Show. There will be the customary attractions: music, dance show, magic and sports as well as new ones including a flower show, pony rides, traditional stalls, inflatable assault course and a steam engine and more. Following the success of previous years’ cake competitions, the Village Bake Off is also back for 2017. The Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club will support the event by opening their pavilion and there’ll be a tea garden, barbecue, candy floss and ice cream to keep you going. There are a few slots available for stall-holders costing £10. For more details about this, the dog show and Village Bake Off please go to www.crossinhandvillageday.com or email crossinhandfunmakers@yahoo.co.uk.

HDVC: The following charities have asked us to help find volunteers. For Heathfield can you help with gardening in Maynards Green; Hospital Cars for Age Concern (drive your own car, petrol paid); Scouts, Cubs, Guides, Brownies; tutoring home-school children; train as a Samaritan (course starts June). Please phone 01435 408222 or go to volunteer@hdvc.org.uk if you can help with any of these.

HUSTING MEETING: Heathfield’s General Election Husting meeting, Sunday May 21. With the ‘snap’ General Election being called by the Prime Minister, Heathfield has moved fast to

co-ordinate and organise a public meeting when the selected local MP’s all come together to meet the public for a question and answer programme. The evening is open for all, and young people are welcomed to come and participate. The five main selected candidates standing for election to be the Member of Parliament for the Bexhill and Battle constituency on June 8 have all agreed to take part in a Hustings meeting in Heathfield on Sunday May 21. This will take place at St Richard’s Church, Upper Station Road at 7pm and is open for all members of the general public to attend.

Huw Merriman (Conservative) will be joined by Geoffrey Bastin (UKIP); Joel Kemp (LibDem); Jonathan Kent (Green) and Christine Bayliss (Labour) and the evening will be chaired by Judge Peter Gower QC who will take virtually any question from any person present and these can range from subjects such as BREXIT, Education, the NHS, Overseas Aid which relates to prospective Members of Parliament. The programme has been organised and promoted by The Benefice of Heathfield Churches (All Saints’, Old Heathfield, St George’s, Broad Oak and St Richard’s in Heathfield). St Richard’s Church was packed in April 2015 when a similar public meeting was held and it is anticipated that this could be the case this time around. There is no charge for entry.

