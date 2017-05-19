Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion, 11am Holy Communion with prayers for Healing. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Third Dimension. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

HUSTING MEETING: Heathfield’s General Election Husting meeting is on Sunday. With the ‘snap’ General Election being called by the Prime Minister, Heathfield has moved fast to co-ordinate and organise a public meeting when the selected local MP’s all come together to meet the public for a question and answer programme. The evening is open for all, and young people are welcomed to come and participate. The five main selected candidates standing for election to be the Member of Parliament for the Bexhill and Battle constituency on June 8 have all agreed to take part in a Hustings meeting in Heathfield on Sunday. This will take place at St Richard’s Church, Upper Station Road at 7pm and is open for all members of the general public to attend.

Huw Merriman (Conservative) will be joined by Geoffrey Bastin (UKIP); Joel Kemp (LibDem); Jonathan Kent (Green) and Christine Bayliss (Labour) and the evening will be chaired by Judge Peter Gower QC who will take virtually any question from any person present and these can range from subjects such as Brexit, Education, the NHS, Overseas Aid which relates to prospective Members of Parliament. The programme has been organised and promoted by The Benefice of Heathfield Churches (All Saints’, Old Heathfield, St George’s, Broad Oak and St Richard’s in Heathfield). St Richard’s Church was packed in April 2015 when a similar public meeting was held and it is anticipated that this could be the case this time around. There is no charge for entry.

CONCERT: Heathfield Choral Society’s next concert will take place tomorrow, Saturday, at the State Hall, Station Road, starting at 7.30pm. The programme features Haydn’s Creation. Conducted by Brian Newman, the concert will also feature the Camerata of London, Claire Lees (soprano), Gary Marriott (tenor) and Nick Gee (bass). Regarded as his greatest work, Haydn was inspired to write this Oratorio having heard Handel’s Messiah; it describes the creation of the world as described in Genesis, with allusions to themes from the Bible, Milton’s Paradise Lost and the Book of Psalms. Do come and listen to the inspirational arias, choruses and symphonies. Tickets cost £15 from members of the choir or £18 at the door, or can be purchased from www.wegottickets. com/event/354319 or telephone 01435 863414 www.heathfieldchoral.org

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: Would you like to know more about the Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association and its twin town Forges-les-Eaux in Normandy? If so, you are warmly invited to a Barbecue on Saturday June 24 at 12.30pm to learn more about us and to meet members. The barbecue will be held at Paines Corner, Swife Lane, Broad Oak at the generous invitation of Richard and Wendy Ridley. The cost will be £10 per person (payable on the day) which will include all food and drink. Please book on 01435 865965 or 812861 or lesley.fullalove@gmail.com by Friday June 6.

VILLAGE DAY: It nearly didn’t happen. This year’s Cross in Hand Village Day wasn’t going ahead until local residents Denise Ambrose and Shelley Thorpe heard about the organisers’ plight, formed a group of volunteers and stepped in to literally save the (Village) Day. The event aims to unite the community with a range of fun, family events and activities as well as raising funds for local causes. This year it takes place on Saturday, August 5, from 1pm to 5pm at the Hardy Roberts Playing Fields and will include the ever-popular Fun Dog Show. There will be the customary attractions: music, dance show, magic and sports as well as new ones including a flower show, pony rides, traditional stalls, inflatable assault course and a steam engine and more. Following the success of previous years’ cake competitions, the Village Bake Off is also back for 2017. The Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club will support the event by opening their pavilion and there’ll be a tea garden, barbecue, candy floss and ice cream to keep you going. There are a few slots available for stall-holders costing £10. For more details about this, the dog show and Village Bake Off please go to www.crossinhandvillageday.com or email crossinhandfunmakers@yahoo.co.uk.

HDVC: The following charities have asked us to help find volunteers. For Heathfield can you help with gardening in Maynards Green; Hospital Cars for Age Concern (drive your own car, petrol paid); Scouts, Cubs, Guides, Brownies; tutoring home-school children; train as a Samaritan (course starts June). Please phone 01435 408222 or go to volunteer@hdvc.org.uk if you can help with any of these.

FLOWER CLUB: Horam and Heathfield Flower Club presents national demonstrator, Jackie Arnold, with a floral demonstration entitled Gardener’s Delight on Thursday July 13 at 7.30pm in Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane. This is Open Evening to celebrate the club’s Emerald Anniversary. Refreshments, raffle, sales table. Visitors welcome £10. Ring 01435 408605 for enquiries. Please note that the demonstration on June 8 has been cancelled because of the General Election.

