Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

CHERISHING CHURCHYARDS EVENT: Today, Friday, at All Saints Church, Old Heathfield. Churchyard activities, from 4pm discovering and identifying flowers, trees, ‘mini beasts’ all in our very own ‘nature reserve’; family history searches; war grave locations; gravestone rubbing and historical talks. If wet in The Space. High Weald Welly Walk starts at All Saints Churchyard at 4pm. The walk will be led by an experienced leader and photo guide and rout description will be provided. Barbecue food will be served at 6pm. Tea and coffee available from 4pm. Tickets for food £5 adults, £2.50 under 12’s available from Gemini Cards, High Street or the secretary at ASSR Primary School, Old Heathfield.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP). Please note, there will be no 9.30am or 11am services at St George’s or All Saint’s respectively this week. http://allsaintsoldheathfield.org

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: Would you like to know more about the Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association and its twin town Forges-les-Eaux in Normandy? If so, you are warmly invited to a Barbecue on Saturday June 24 at 12.30pm to learn more about us and to meet members. The barbecue will be held at Paines Corner, Swife Lane, Broad Oak at the generous invitation of Richard and Wendy Ridley. The cost will be £10 per person (payable on the day) which will include all food and drink. Please book on 01435 865965 or 812861 or lesley.fullalove@gmail.com by Friday June 16.

VILLAGE DAY: It nearly didn’t happen. This year’s Cross in Hand Village Day wasn’t going ahead until local residents Denise Ambrose and Shelley Thorpe heard about the organisers’ plight, formed a group of volunteers and stepped in to literally save the (Village) Day. The event aims to unite the community with a range of fun, family events and activities as well as raising funds for local causes. This year it takes place on Saturday, August 5, from 1pm to 5pm at the Hardy Roberts Playing Fields and will include the ever-popular Fun Dog Show. There will be the customary attractions: music, dance show, magic and sports as well as new ones including a flower show, pony rides, traditional stalls, inflatable assault course and a steam engine and more. Following the success of previous years’ cake competitions, the Village Bake Off is also back for 2017. The Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club will support the event by opening their pavilion and there’ll be a tea garden, barbecue, candy floss and ice cream to keep you going. There are a few slots available for stall-holders costing £10. For more details about this, the dog show and Village Bake Off please go to www.crossinhandvillageday.com or email crossinhandfunmakers@yahoo.co.uk.

HDVC: The following charities have asked us to help find volunteers. For Heathfield can you help with gardening in Maynards Green; Hospital Cars for Age Concern (drive your own car, petrol paid); Scouts, Cubs, Guides, Brownies; tutoring home-school children; train as a Samaritan (course starts June). Please phone 01435 408222 or go to volunteer@hdvc.org.uk if you can help with any of these.

FLOWER CLUB: Horam and Heathfield Flower Club presents national demonstrator, Jackie Arnold, with a floral demonstration entitled Gardener’s Delight on Thursday July 13 at 7.30pm in Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane. This is Open Evening to celebrate the club’s Emerald Anniversary. Refreshments, raffle, sales table. Visitors welcome £10. Ring 01435 408605 for enquiries. Please note that the demonstration on June 8 has been cancelled because of the General Election.

