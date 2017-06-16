Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Tuesday, 2pm St Richard’s Baby and Toddler Group in the hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion. Friday, June 23, 2pm Music and Cream Tea in the church hall in aid of Demelza and Mothers Union.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion(BCP), 11am Holy Communion with Prayers for Healing. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Third Dimension. www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

TWINNING ASSOCIATION: Would you like to know more about the Heathfield and Waldron Twinning Association and its twin town Forges-les-Eaux in Normandy? If so, you are warmly invited to a Barbecue on Saturday June 24 at 12.30pm to learn more about us and to meet members. The barbecue will be held at Paines Corner, Swife Lane, Broad Oak at the generous invitation of Richard and Wendy Ridley. The cost will be £10 per person (payable on the day) which will include all food and drink. Please book on 01435 865965 or 812861 or lesley.fullalove@gmail.com by Friday June 16.

VILLAGE DAY: It nearly didn’t happen. This year’s Cross in Hand Village Day wasn’t going ahead until local residents Denise Ambrose and Shelley Thorpe heard about the organisers’ plight, formed a group of volunteers and stepped in to literally save the (Village) Day. The event aims to unite the community with a range of fun, family events and activities as well as raising funds for local causes. This year it takes place on Saturday, August 5, from 1pm to 5pm at the Hardy Roberts Playing Fields and will include the ever-popular Fun Dog Show. There will be the customary attractions: music, dance show, magic and sports as well as new ones including a flower show, pony rides, traditional stalls, inflatable assault course and a steam engine and more. Following the success of previous years’ cake competitions, the Village Bake Off is also back for 2017. The Heathfield and Waldron Rugby Club will support the event by opening their pavilion and there’ll be a tea garden, barbecue, candy floss and ice cream to keep you going. There are a few slots available for stall-holders costing £10. For more details about this, the dog show and Village Bake Off please go to www.crossinhandvillageday.com or email crossinhandfunmakers@yahoo.co.uk.

FLOWER CLUB: Horam and Heathfield Flower Club presents national demonstrator, Jackie Arnold, with a floral demonstration entitled Gardener’s Delight on Thursday July 13 at 7.30pm in Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane. This is Open Evening to celebrate the club’s Emerald Anniversary. Refreshments, raffle, sales table. Visitors welcome £10. Ring 01435 408605 for enquiries.

CELEBRATION CONCERT: Young people from schools within the Crowborough Area (part of East Sussex Music) will be staging a Celebration Concert at All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield on Thursday at 7pm. The community concert will be presented by Senior Groups and ensembles from schools across the area with the programme being made up by the following groups; Crowborough Youth Concert Band; Junior and Youth Choirs; Crowborough Youth String Orchestra and the Crowborough Youth Jazz Orchestra. The programme will include a presentation by the Jazz Orchestra and include Fly me to the Moon, A Nightingale Sang in Berkley Square, Saxes with Attitude and finally, Summertime. The evening is presented by FASCOH (Friends of All Saints’ Old Heathfield) and provide an excellent opportunity to hear our young people demonstrate their musical talents under the overall guidance of East Sussex Music. Entrance is £5 for adults, £2 concessions and tickets are on sale at the door.

REPORTING CRIME: The Police have stressed how important it is to report all crime. If they do not realise it is happening they cannot sort any issues out. You can report crime by emailing 101@sussex.pnn.police.uk or by ringing 101. The Police are running another scheme called Operation Blitz. This runs every Friday and Saturday night from 6pm until midnight. This is purely for reporting youth crime and anti-social behaviour. When you sign up a new mobile number is circulated every week for you to call to report crime during that time-frame only. The Police are operating in the area during these hours and hopefully can tackle any issues in a timely fashion. If you would like to sign up to the scheme please email your name, full address and postcode to district.wealden@sussex.pnn.police.uk.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.