Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Tomorrow, Saturday, 9am Parish Prayers. Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Tuesday, 2pm Toddler and Baby group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion.

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Morning Worship. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Holy Communion. www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

LOVING OUR NEIGHBOUR: Recently, members of Churches Together in Heathfield and District listened to Maria Graves speaking passionately about her work with the Wealden Council as the Syrian Refugee Settlement Officer. Representatives of the Churches Together Forum were challenged as to whether churches or members of local churches would be able to assist Wealden Council who have committed to housing 40 Syrian refugees over the next five years, already two families have been housed by the council. The reality of Maria’s challenge was that housing will be required with sympathetic and willing landlords able to make available suitable property to house the families. Another request is for a language teacher to teach English as a second language and finally Volunteers who would have an hour or two a day to assist a Syrian Family to settle in. Representatives from CTH and District Churches have been asked to discuss with their churches and to report back by July 10. The feedback would then be collated and forwarded to Maria Graves and await her further response.

PRE-SALZBURG TOUR CONCERT: Heathfield Community College’s Ensemble Group are going on tour to Salzburg in July and will be performing a Pre-Salzburg Tour Concert programme which takes place on Tuesday July 11 at All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield commencing at 7.30pm. The programme will be replicated in venues in and around Salzburg. The Ensemble Group is made up of gifted and dedicated young musicians and led by Tour director and conductor Jonny Marrow (Deputy Head of Music) who comments, ‘the sounds produced by the Group are creative, pure and faithfully conveys the heart of each of the composer intentions with unforgettable sounds and which are so suitable to the acoustics within the church at Old Heathfield. The Concert will be a night to remember, demonstrating that the arts are alive and very well within the community of Heathfield.’ There will be 30 members of the Group including teaching staff who leave for Salzburg on Friday July 14. Tickets £5 for adults and £3 for young people under 18 years, are available from Heathfield Community College; Gemini Cards in Heathfield High Street or from Jean Barnes 01435 863784. There will be free tea, coffee and soft drinks. The concert is presented by FASCOH (Friends of All Saints’ Church Old Heathfield) in partnership with Heathfield Community College.

FLOWER CLUB: Horam and Heathfield Flower Club presents national demonstrator, Jackie Arnold, with a floral demonstration entitled Gardener’s Delight on Thursday July 13 at 7.30pm in Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane. This is Open Evening to celebrate the club’s Emerald Anniversary. Refreshments, raffle, sales table. Visitors welcome £10. Ring 01435 408605 for enquiries.

