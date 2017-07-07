Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield. Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Family Service with Holy Communion. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30 am Family Service. www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist with activities for children. Service led by Revd Geoffrey Smith. Tuesday, 1.30pm St Richard’s Art and Craft Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion Revd Lucy Murdoch. Saturday July 15, 9am Parish Prayers in Church. Advance notice. Saturday August 12, Art and Craft Show 10am to 4pm in the church. Tea and coffee all day. Cream Teas and cakes in the afternoon.

PRE-SALZBURG TOUR CONCERT: Heathfield Community College’s Ensemble Group are going on tour to Salzburg in July and will be performing a Pre-Salzburg Tour Concert programme which takes place on Tuesday July 11 at All Saints’ Church, Old Heathfield commencing at 7.30pm. The programme will be replicated in venues in and around Salzburg. The Ensemble Group is made up of gifted and dedicated young musicians and led by Tour director and conductor Jonny Marrow (Deputy Head of Music) who comments, ‘the sounds produced by the Group are creative, pure and faithfully conveys the heart of each of the composer intentions with unforgettable sounds and which are so suitable to the acoustics within the church at Old Heathfield. The Concert will be a night to remember, demonstrating that the arts are alive and very well within the community of Heathfield.’ There will be 30 members of the Group including teaching staff who leave for Salzburg on Friday July 14. Tickets £5 for adults and £3 for young people under 18 years, are available from Heathfield Community College; Gemini Cards in Heathfield High Street or from Jean Barnes 01435 863784. There will be free tea, coffee and soft drinks. The concert is presented by FASCOH (Friends of All Saints’ Church Old Heathfield) in partnership with Heathfield Community College.

FLOWER CLUB: Horam and Heathfield Flower Club presents national demonstrator, Jackie Arnold, with a floral demonstration entitled Gardener’s Delight on Thursday July 13 at 7.30pm in Heathfield Community Centre, Sheepsetting Lane. This is Open Evening to celebrate the club’s Emerald Anniversary. Refreshments, raffle, sales table. Visitors welcome £10. Ring 01435 408605 for enquiries.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1) Make our website your homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk/

2) Like our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/pages/Sussex-Express/

3) Follow us on Twitter @sussex_express

4) Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!

The Sussex Express - always the first with your local news.

Be part of it.