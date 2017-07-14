Heathfield, Punnetts Town, Broad Oak & Cross In Hand

ALL SAINTS CHURCH: Old Heathfield, Sunday, 8am Holy Communion (BCP), 11am Holy Communion with prayers for Healing. All welcome for coffee after this service. St George’s Broad Oak, 9.30am Third Dimension a Celtic service of the word. www.allsaintsoldheathfield.org

ST RICHARD’S CHURCH: Sunday, 9.30am Parish Eucharist led by Revd Lucy Murdoch. Tuesday, 2pm St Richards Baby and Toddler Group in the church hall. Wednesday, 10am Holy Communion, Revd Geoffrey Smith. Tomorrow, Saturday, 9am Parish Prayers in Church. Saturday August 12, St Richard’s Art and Craft Group exhibition in the church 10am to 4pm. Tea and coffee available all day. Cream Teas in the afternoon.

